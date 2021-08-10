Boris Johnson hails huge national achievement as 75% of adults are fully vaccinated





M he more than three-quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said. A total of 86,780,455 doses were administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75%), according to DHSC statistics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided life-saving protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, of which we should all be proud. “It is so important that those who have not been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to reserve their jab – to protect themselves, their loved ones and allow all of us to enjoy our freedoms safely.” Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Three in four adults in the UK have now received both doses of the vaccine which is amazing and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, the volunteers and everyone involved. in the deployment. “ READ MORE It comes as preparations are underway to offer those over 50 a Covid booster shot from September. Mr Javid said the government is awaiting the final opinion of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations, but, he said, I anticipate it will start in early September, so I am already making plans for that. “It’s really important that when we start this program, the kind of first cohorts, the ones that got the jabs from the start of our program – the first in the world in December of last year – that these cohorts come first and therefore we will prioritize it. “Also in terms of vaccination, it’s important to say that they work. “This wall of defense that vaccines have created is working. These are massively reduced hospitalizations, deaths from Covid are thankfully low and it is thanks to our vaccination program.” He said the plan was to offer the flu vaccine, especially to those over 50, along with their Covid booster vaccine.

