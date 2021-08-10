NaMo App opens poll for voters





The next round of Assembly polls in 2022, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, arriving just above the half of the term of the Modi government, prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his personal app – the NaMo app to publish a poll aimed at voters in these states. The survey begins with details about the state and constituency of the person participating in the survey and is a mixture of multiple-choice questions and questions requiring a more open-ended response to gauge the mood of the public on the performance of governments, both at the central level and in the states going to the polls, including whether opposition unity is likely to have an impact. The last time such a survey was conducted under the aegis of the NaMo App was in 2016 after demonetization and in 2019 just before the legislative elections. The survey asks questions about issues that impact the choice of respondents to vote, the most important factor – governments’ handling of COVID-19, the abolition of Section 370 or the construction of ‘a Ram temple in Ayodhya, as well as questions about the popularity of local MPs. It also asks for the names of the three most popular BJP leaders in that state and three leaders, regardless of party affiliation the subject of the investigation can recall. Rankings Rankings are requested for health care management by central governments, COVID-19, immunization progress in their states, Swachch Bharat, employment, electricity reforms, farmer welfare and corruption and rising prices. Interestingly, the survey asks the respondent what would be the criteria for electing a caste deputy, questions of religion or development. Information is requested as to whether the respondent would be willing to volunteer for the BJP, donated money to the party in the past, or purchased the NaMo merchandise. The results of the investigation, sources said, would provide Mr. Modi with an opportunity to take the temperature in regards to the performance of his own government, the popularity of the BJP and the recall value of its leaders. It can also inform parts of the party’s campaign strategy. The NaMo app has registered around a crore of downloads so far.

