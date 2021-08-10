What is Pak hiding? Afghan envoy’s kidnapping investigation findings concealed in Kabul





The Pakistani government led by Imran Khan has once again exposed itself by refusing to share “any information” about the investigation by the Islamabad police in the case of abduction and torture of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador. Following Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “promise” to identify the kidnappers of the Afghan envoy’s daughter within 48 hours, Pakistani police found no evidence in the assault and kidnapping case. Silsila Alikhail. As a result, Islamabad police ruled out the kidnapping angle from the case.

In July, Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted, tortured and assaulted by unidentified people in Islamabad. She was abducted while driving a rented vehicle and was detained for several hours before being released. She was found near the capital’s F-9 park with torture marks on her body.

Afghanistan MoFA criticizes Pakistan for not sharing details of investigation

According to the official statement shared by the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the Afghan government had sent a delegation to Pakistan.

During this visit, the Pakistani side shared information and findings with the Afghan delegation on the case. However, the remarks of Pakistani officials indicated a different version of the case and unfortunately did not address the issues. fundamental questions such as how the incident took place and the identification of the perpetrators, ”said the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

The Afghan MoFA also reported that although they agreed earlier to share details of the investigation related to the case for technical investigation, Pakistani officials refused to do so.

“Hospital and medical reports and other available evidence clearly indicate that Ms. Silsila Alikhel was abducted and tortured. The Afghan government, in coordination with the victim, is ready and will continue to cooperate to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, ”added the Afghan MoFA.

While the visit of the Afghan delegation to Pakistan remained unsuccessful, the Afghan MoFA again called on the government led by Imran Khan “to focus on the early identification, arrest and prosecution of the kidnappers.”

Pentagon stops Pakistan on terrorist havens along Afghan border

Recently, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby spoke about Pakistan’s role in escalating fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban. During his briefing, Kirby answered a question and acknowledged the “safe havens” that exist along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The Pentagon statement comes at a time when Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Kirby said the United States government continues to have conversations with Pakistani leaders regarding terrorist shelters along its border with Afghanistan.

(Image credits: Najib Alikhil, Twitter / AP / Representative Image)

