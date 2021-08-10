PM Modi hails conservation efforts to improve lion population in Gujarat | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised conservation efforts in Gujarat to increase the lion population in recent years. The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic lion. On World Lion Day, I send greetings to all who are passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy if the past few years have seen a steady increase in the lion population in India, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Tuesday. When I was CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives have been taken involving local communities and global best practices to ensure safe habitats and tourism. Read also | Gave Women Unprecedented Advantage: PM Modi Launches Ujjwala 2.0 Program The Gujarat Forest Department said last June that the Asian lion population in Gir National Park increased by 29% over the past five years, from 523 in 2015 to 674 in 2020. The department also reported that the lion’s range in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, where Gir is located, has increased by 36%, from 22,000 km² in 2015 to 30,000 km². The forestry department conducted an exercise in which 1,400 rangers from 13 divisions were asked to spot lions and report their presence. Based on their reports, the population was estimated. The exercise was called Poonam Avlokan (because it took place on a full moon night). The Center has not conducted a lion census in Gujarat. We plan to launch Project Lion soon which will ensure that conservation gaps are addressed, said a senior Environment Ministry official who declined to be named. However, he did not say whether the lions from Gujarat would be transferred to Madhya Pradesh. There was a plan to move Gir’s lions to Madhya Pradeshs Kuno Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary which has been on hold since the 90s. The Lion Project will involve the conservation of lions and their habitat in a holistic way. Emphasis will be placed on conflict mitigation and management technology. Reintroduction … you have to see what the possibilities are. Last year, only a few financial measures were announced, but this project is new and long-term, said Soumitra Dasgupta, deputy general manager (wildlife) last year. The conservation of lions in and around Gir has been a huge success. He avoided an extinction that seemed imminent over 100 years ago. Even conservation successes require careful long-term monitoring and management. In the case of lions, the most important conservation action that is needed is the implementation of the translocation mandated by the Supreme Court to establish a second population of free-roaming lions in Kuno, said Ravi Chellam, scientist at Kuno. conservation, CEO of the Metastring Foundation and Collaboration Biodiversity member.

