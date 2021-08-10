Jokowi’s high airfare





It is not known exactly how much the total cost required for the maintenance and operation of the four flying vehicles is not known. However, based on reports in 2018, the value of GMF’s contract with the government for BBJ-2 maintenance costs reached Rs 20 billion. The signing of the contract has been carried out since 2014 and continues to be extended each year. The former head of the general office of the ministry’s state secretary, Piping Supriatna, said the government also budgeted the same range of costs for the BAE RJ-85 aircraft. Specifically for BAE RJ-85, maintenance is entrusted to PT Pelita Air. “The value depends on the extent of the damage and the extent of the activities, which are in line with these things, which determine the amount of the budget from year to year,” Piping Supriatna said on Tuesday February 6, 2018, as quoted by CNNIndonesia.com. In fact, the high cost of maintaining the presidential plane was warned by the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency (Fitra) in 2011. At that time, the Fitra provided an illustration of the waste that would occur if the government bought its own presidential plane with the assumption that it would be used for five years over the period 2005-2009. The data was extracted by Fitra from the response of the Minister of State during a working meeting with Commission II of the House of Representatives on May 31, 2010. Based on these data, the cost of ownership of a presidential plane is estimated at $ 42.17. million more than renting it. Fitra clarified that if you buy a plane, the government will spend on a presidential plane in five years about $ 131.63 million. In detail, the purchase of aircraft is $ 85.4 million, operations and maintenance activities are $ 36.53 million, then asset depreciation is $ 9.76 million . Meanwhile, if you use a charter plane, the funds needed by the government for five years are only $ 89.52 million. The costs incurred relate only to five-year leases of $ 81.38 million and an estimated additional rental price of $ 8.14 million. In the note, Fitra said if the government bought the plane, five years after buying the plane, Indonesia would still have assets worth $ 75.64 million. The asset value will indeed provide a surplus of approximately $ 33.46 million after deducting the wasted budget of $ 42.1 million. However, the budget surplus that was taken from the value of the asset, called Fitra, was a logical error. The reason is that by owning an aircraft, the state will continue to pay maintenance costs even if the aircraft is not in use. The value of maintenance may continue to increase each year given the age of the aging aircraft. Until then, if you lease an aircraft, the state won’t charge you for maintenance. Indonesia can save much more if the president reduces the number of his working visits. Because whether or not renting a plane is expensive, it will depend on the number of presidents who will make working visits. The less frequently the chair flies, the lower the rental costs will be.

