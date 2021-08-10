Cyber ​​Security Readiness Could Save America’s “Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier”

In a recent press release from Foreign Affairs item, the American Enterprise Institutes Oriana Skylar Mastro issued a grim warning: a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan could be imminent. Citing disturbing signals that the Chinese government is reconsidering its peaceful approach and considering armed unification, Mastro predicts that cutting Taiwan off from the outside world through cyber attacks is one avenue through which China could launch an armed takeover of the island. Facing the Chinas growing cyber prowess shrouded in cybersecurity concern US policymakers should take this threat seriously.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called the unification of Taiwan and China inevitable, and the costs of ignoring it are too high. Taiwan is a staple of both American commerce and grand strategy. Minted an unsinkable aircraft carrier by General Douglas MacArthur, the island is a key we trade partner and perhaps Washington’s greatest source of strategic influence over China. Importantly, for at least the next half decade, Taiwan will be the sole supplier of the world’s most advanced semiconductor chips to the United States and its allies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) currently product more than 50 percent of the world’s semiconductors. Although TSMC and other chip producers have longer term plans To move some manufacturing to the United States, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan raises the alarming possibility of fewer chips for our nations’ most important technologies.

An armed unification of China and Taiwan would have taken place decades ago without continued defensive support from the United States. Given China’s increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan, that calculation is clearly changing.

In the realm of cyberspace, Beijing’s offensive power is far from being a fantasy. Mastro notes, Xis’ military reforms have improved China’s cyber warfare and electronic warfare capabilities, and that many US experts fear China will take control of Taiwan even before the United States ha[s] a chance to respond.

In 2019, then director of national intelligence Dan Coats Daniel (Dan) Ray CoatsBiden Says Russia Spreads Disinformation Ahead of 2022 Election Former Trump Officials Including Fiona Hill Helped Prepare Biden For Putin Summit: Are The Real Lee Hamiltons Report and Olympia Snowes will stand up please? FOLLOWING testified that China has the capacity to launch cyber attacks that cause localized and temporary disruptive effects on critical infrastructure, such as disrupting a gas pipeline for days or even weeks in the United States, Taiwan and beyond. If a Chinese cyberattack cripples Taiwan’s critical infrastructure and disables its digital communications, the already unfavorable the chances of a US rescue mission would be strained by limited intelligence. At worst, the United States might not even know that an invasion has been launched until it is already over.

The enriched cyber capabilities of Chinese states, along with their growing boldness, have been further highlighted by attacks against Microsoft Exchange Servers in the United States and United Kingdom, and home and office Wi-Fi routers in France. (Microsoft’s hacks were serious enough to deserve NATO condemns cyberattack for the first timeIt is not yet clear whether Microsoft’s attack was used for economic espionage, but China has a bad balance sheet to respect its commitments not to use such violations for this purpose. Recently, the Taiwan cybersecurity agency also revealed that the island faces around 30 million cyberattacks per month, half of which originate from China. Despite New laws restrict Private commerce in the name of cybersecurity, China’s focus on good cyber behavior is far less tangible than the legitimate cyber threat it poses to both the United States and Taiwan.

The United States must take clear action in the face of these threats. First, the Biden administration should consider launching a joint U.S.-Taiwan cybersecurity readiness framework. This could mean a mutual violation notification treaty between the two parties with reservations. Both sides are cyberattacked countless times a day, and even though China is responsible for a significant party, constantly notifying each other of such incidents could create information overload and violate existing confidentiality agreements. (as under Five eyes). It would therefore be necessary to refine the guidelines on classified information and focus on attacks against infrastructure.

While a breach notification framework can help intelligence officials on both sides spot suspicious trends and thwart attacks in their early stages, such a system is not guaranteed to withstand a surprise attack or attempt. Taiwan’s power supply cut-off. The United States could consider equipping regional military bases with cyber and Internet experts who could better act on early intelligence due to their proximity to Taiwan by jamming teams and technologies, namely satellite networks and networks. high-altitude balloons to help reconnect Taiwan to the Internet. A group of lawmakers and a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) official recently called for a similar venture in Cuba, although other experts noted that some degree of physical infrastructure would be required on the ground. The Biden administration is expected to consult with the FCC and other key agencies to assess the cost, feasibility and possible timeline of parking necessary equipment in the vicinity of Taiwan.

The constant pace of innovation in cybernetics means that preventing a Chinese attack on Taiwan becomes more difficult every day. Because China’s motivations and capabilities are already a clear threat, the United States should act now to secure Taiwan’s cyberspace.

Claude Barfield is Principal Investigator at American Institute of Business. A former consultant to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, he conducts research on international trade policy, including trade policy in China and East Asia.

William Rau is Director of Technology Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.