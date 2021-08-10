Choppy Waters: The Hindu Editorial on Global Maritime Security





India must push for ratification of UNCLOS by all major maritime powers, including the United States



When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the floor to address the United Nations Security Council on a debate on maritime security, the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, he could have hoped to keep the focus of the discussion on building maritime links and developing maritime infrastructure through regional cooperation initiatives. Yet, once again, the discussion has shifted to the great nations trading barbels over the persistence of strategic dissonance in this area. The United States, on the one hand, and China and Russia, on the other, were at the heart of strident claims and counterclaims regarding allegations of abuse of maritime resources and disrespect for sovereign rights. territoriality of nations. Mr. Modi is credited with putting on the table a five-point plan to strengthen maritime security around the world through cooperation, including the removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and on the basis of international law, jointly facing natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors, preserving the environment and maritime resources, and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity. Indeed, the acceptance by the UNSC of the legislative framework of UNCLOS, the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including combating illicit activities at sea, is seen as a significant achievement during India’s month at the helm of the Council. India’s continued interest in promoting maritime security is also inspired by Mr. Modis SAGAR’s vision plan to strengthen economic and security ties with regional maritime nations. While there are strategic obstacles to building momentum to achieve these goals, they are associated with specific regions of maritime tension, including the South China Sea and the Black Sea. Regarding the first, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denounced dangerous encounters between ships at sea and provocative actions to advance illegal maritime claims, rejecting actions that intimidate and intimidate other states so that ‘they have legal access to their maritime resources. Likewise, regarding the Black Sea, the Kerch Strait, the Sea of ​​Azov, Mr. Blinken during the UNSC debate denounced what Washington considered to be continued aggressive actions against Ukraine … which disrupt trade and access to energy. Although India’s presidency of the Council will be brief, her sustained commitment to promoting maritime security and boosting trade through sea routes will require her to be adept at negotiating with these contentious powers and being creative in the pursuit of very conflict resolution. real at the heart of their disputes. . While some may scoff at UNCLOS as lacking in enforcement, it is ultimately the only comprehensive legal framework available to maritime powers to assert their rights in accordance with the well-founded international order. on rules. Through its presidency of the UNSC and beyond, New Delhi must faithfully defend the ratification of UNCLOS by all major maritime powers, including the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/choppy-waters/article35845130.ece

