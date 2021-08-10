Jokowi goal achieved, DKI provincial government now targets 11 million citizens to be vaccinated in September





Suara.com – DKI Jakarta’s provincial government (Pemprov) managed to exceed President Joko Widodo’s target of vaccinating 8.8 million people in August. In addition, the provincial government will establish a new target targeting 11 million people. DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said accelerating the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in the capital was very important. The aim is to immediately establish Community immunity or collective immunity. “From the target of 8.8 million, we have increased the target to 11 million in order to ensure that all people in Jakarta receive the vaccine,” he told DKI Jakarta town hall on Tuesday (10 / 8/2021). The target of 11 million people vaccinated should be reached in September. Because at that time his party was able to inject 100,000 doses every day through various vaccination facilities. Read also:

Shouted out by residents queuing for basic necessities, Jokowi was just drinking alcohol inside the car “In a single day we can reach 100,000 on average, that means that in one month we have reached 3 million vaccines. It means that September has been reached,” he explained. To date, 8,507,635 residents have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, around 41% of them are not residents with a DKI Jakarta ID card. “Jakarta has 8.5 for the first dose, although 41% are not residents of Jakarta,” he explained. According to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the inhabitants of Jakarta are about 10 million people. This means that there are still many owners of KTP capitals who have not been injected so far. Residents can get vaccinated through various vaccination centers that have been established. Registration was also made easy using the Jakarta Kini (Jaki) app. Read also:

Already vaccinated but not yet received a vaccination certificate? Here’s how to report “For all the people in Jakarta who have not done so, immediately go to the vaccine delivery centers,” he said.

