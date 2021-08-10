Senate Judicial President wants to question former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows





CNN –

Trump’s White House comes under increased scrutiny on Capitol Hill as a powerful committee chairman wants to question President Donald Trumps’ former chief of staff to determine the extent of pressure from the Department of Justice to try to undo the victory of Joe Bidens.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has indicated he wants to investigate allegations that former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other White House officials may have helped the Trump’s lobbying campaign. Durbin told CNN that the committee also wanted to know if there were other people in the White House who were pushing Trump’s efforts behind the scenes.

Discussions within the White House and the efforts of the former president and his allies to overturn the election results are going to be the dominant focus of the panels ‘work as they investigate the desperate attempt by outgoing administrations to s’ cling to power in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. elections and the period leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Durbin confirmed on Tuesday that he wanted to speak to Meadows.

I would love to have the opportunity, Durbin told CNN from Meadows.

RELATED: Trump at DOJ Last December: Just Say Election Was Corrupt + Leave the Rest to Me

According to internal documents obtained by the committee, Meadows sent five emails in late December and early January to then Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, asking him to look into allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and New Mexico and other debunking theories that Trump won the election.

It remains to be seen if Meadows agrees to speak. Meadows declined to comment, and Republicans would have to sign a subpoena if he refused to come voluntarily.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the committee’s top Republican, wouldn’t say Tuesday if he turned down a subpoena for Meadows.

I will not answer this question until I have had the opportunity to think about it and talk to my lawyers about it.

Grassley added: He can call whoever he wants, referring to Durbin. This is being driven by the Democrats, and there is nothing we can do about it. They were going to call whoever they wanted but were going to be there to ask.

During an extraordinary period in late December and early January, several sources familiar with internal White House discussions told CNN there was a clear division among senior advisers on how to deal with false allegations of fraud. electoral campaign pushed by Trump.

The internal division was particularly apparent, according to a source and documents obtained by congressional committees, in the way Meadows pushed the theories while former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone objected to such efforts.

A guy who was Bill Barr’s assistant attorney general found a line he wouldn’t cross, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said of Rosen after his nearly seven hours of testimony on Saturday.

Whitehouse was referring to Rosens’ resistance to sending a letter to various swing states, encouraging them to buy the big lie and take state action and do it on DOJ letterhead.

When those documents came to light, Durbin said in a statement that the new evidence underscores the depth of the White House’s efforts to co-opt the department and influence the certification of the electoral vote. It is a fire of five alarms for our democracy.

He added: I will demand all proof of Trump’s efforts to arm the DOJ in his electoral subversion plan. Our democracy cannot bow to the deception of Donald Trumps Big Lie.

Documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee also showed that Meadows sent emails to Rosen asking him to investigate allegations of voter fraud in those states, including those related to an unfounded conspiracy theory known as of Italygate, who claims that people in Italy used military technology and satellites. to remotely transfer votes from Trump to Biden on American voting machines.

One of the emails appeared to indicate that Rosen had refused to set up a meeting between the FBI and a man who was promoting Italian conspiracy theory in videos online.

On Tuesday, Durbin made it clear that recent testimony from Rosen and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue sparked committee interest in hearing Meadows, as well as others inside the White House who could have helped Trump lobby against DOJ officials at the time.

Durbin said on Sunday that Rosen revealed in his testimony this weekend some chilling information about what had transpired at the Justice Department during the final days of the Trump administration.

He told us a lot, seven hours of testimony. And I might add quickly: It was done on a bipartisan basis Democratic and Republican legal staff asked questions during this time, Durbin told CNN Dana Bash of the State of the Union.

Durbin said the White House, the leadership of the White House, asked Rosen to meet with some people who had these crazy and bizarre theories as to why this election was not valid, and he refused to do so. .

There were forces within the White House that also repelled the president’s savage views. But, having said that, it was a very tense period in history. We were going to get to the bottom of this, added Durbin.

Former US lawyer BJay Pak will be the next witness questioned by the Senate committee, Durbin said on Monday. He is expected to testify this week.

Pak, a former U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, made headlines when he suddenly resigned in January following an audio recording of Trump pressuring Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes. to change the election results.

Meadows also participated in this call with Raffensperger.

The House Oversight Committee obtained documents mentioning Donoghue which highlight a critical nine-day period in the week before and after New Year’s Day, during which the DOJ leadership came under pressure immense to validate several of Trump’s electoral fraud theories.

At that time, Cipollone was seen as an ally of DOJ officials pushing back Trump and others in the White House, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Cipollone argued to Trump at a crucial January 3 meeting that environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who believed the votes had been secretly traded, should not lead DOJ

CNN has reached out to Cipollone for comment.

Cipollone was also against Trump’s attorney’s proposal to have the DOJ sign a dossier supporting a Supreme Court case over voter fraud, the source said. Justice officials were successful in preventing Trump from potentially installing Clark as attorney general and getting involved in the failed Supreme Court case.

Meadows, however, was not at the Jan.3 meeting, according to the source.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/10/politics/durbin-meadows-trump-senate-voter-fraud-investigation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos