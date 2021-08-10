Punjab captain CM Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Wednesday: sources





Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday August 11 in Delhi, sources said. He is likely to discuss farmers’ laws and the security situation in Punjab before Independence Day. On Tuesday, the CM met with Interior Minister Amit Shah. Last month, Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to immediately resume talks with the agitated farmers. He stressed that farmers had been protesting for seven months and that their demonstrations were more or less peaceful. He also cited a “cross-border threat” by ISI-backed groups. Amarinder Singh meets SM Amit Shah In the meeting with the Minister of Interior, the CM of Punjab called for the immediate repeal of agricultural laws, which aroused great resentment among farmers in northern India. Of the protracted agitation by farmers, Singh warned: “Although these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can feel a surge of anger, especially as the state moves towards elections in the country. beginning of 2022. “ He also researched 25 companies from the Central Armed Police Force and Anti-Drone System for the Border Security Force, citing the massive influx of weapons by Pakistan-backed terrorist forces ahead of Independence Day. and in the run-up to the next Assembly ballots. “He highlighted the potential threat to the security of vital infrastructure / facilities and public meetings / events attended by highly threatened persons,” the CMO said in a statement. With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February-March 2022, many militant and radical activists are under pressure from the ISI to carry out terrorist actions. These are very serious and worrying developments with enormous security implications for the border state and its population, the CM warned.

