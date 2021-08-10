Rhetorical overdrive: Turnbull and Rudd warn Coalition not to play politics with China relationship | China

Connect with us

Rhetorical overdrive: Turnbull and Rudd warn Coalition not to play politics with China relationship

4 mins ago

Former Australian prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have urged the federal government not to escalate rhetoric against China for domestic policy purposes, arguing it could harm social cohesion.

Turnbull said he was concerned that some of the political rhetoric, if played out for the peanut gallery of local right-wing media, could in fact undermine something very valuable, namely the success of our multicultural society.

In a broad webinar discussion Tuesday night, Turnbull and Rudd reflected on Australia’s deteriorating relationship with China and the effect it could have on 1.2 million Australians of Chinese descent.

Turnbull, the liberal premier from 2015 to 2018, who introduced tougher foreign interference and espionage laws, said one of the reasons the language was so important was that the Chinese Communist Party was very ready to say that any criticism of Xi Jinping’s regime or its policies is anti-Chinese.

He said at the La Trobe University event that the Australian government must therefore make it clear that the Chinese people are part of our Australian family and that any disagreement is with the Chinese government.

We have to be very careful that in the current context of irritation with the Chinese government, when you get criticism from China, saying the Chinese are doing this, the Chinese are doing that, [we explain] we have no argument with the Chinese people, said Turnbull.

In March, a Lowy Institute survey of the Chinese-Australian community found that nearly one in five respondents had been physically threatened or assaulted in the past year because of their Chinese heritage.

Rudd, Labor Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010, referred to concerns in the United States that some of the rhetoric about China has made life on the streets dangerous for Asian Americans.

He said part of the mission of the Asia Society, of which he is the CEO, is to reverse the tide of growing racism in the United States against Asian Americans.

Asian Americans have reported nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents during the pandemic, and US President Joe Biden has signed legislation to curb the increase in hate crimes.

I don’t want to see it here, Rudd said. He argued that Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Peter Dutton had a predisposition to use the stick of rhetorical overdrive when it came to tackling complex challenges with China.

When you start to do domestic politics with these things and you start to increase the fear of China in the Australian domestic political debate as a tool in favor of a conservative political proposal, that’s when you take a problem which is already five out of 10 in intensity. and you make it an eight out of ten problem, Rudd said.

Turnbull said he didn’t think Home Secretary Michael Pezzullo’s comments on the drumbeat of war, or some of Duttons’ remarks, actually reflected government policy.

During the webinar, Turnbull claimed that China’s wolf warrior’s so-called diplomacy tactics backfired.

He said China was militarily richer and stronger than it was five years ago, but he believed it was less influential and less trustworthy. He argued that most of the people who need to change course are in Beijing.

Turnbull said the so-called list of 14 grievances issued by the Chinese Embassy last year was truly one of the craziest things I have ever seen and was part of a lobbying campaign that included trade strikes which had failed to change Australia’s political positions.

This bullying exercise failed, it was counterproductive and, more importantly, it failed, Turnbull said. I mean, it’s written in international journals, all over the world, as an example of the limits of Chinese power.

Morrison has repeatedly stated that he wants a return to high-level dialogue with China, but that he will not give up Australia’s values ​​or sovereignty. Chinese officials accuse Australia of adopting a Cold War mentality and contend that the problems in the relationship are all caused by the Australian side.

Dutton has previously defended his comment on not overlooking the risk of war in Taiwan, saying it is more important than ever that we have a frank and nuanced discussion with the Australian people about the threats we face.

