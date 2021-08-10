COVID-19: Laos strives to tackle high number of arrivals, Indonesia extends social restrictions | World





Passengers arrive in Laos(Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) Laos is boosting quarantine and medical capacity in response to growing numbers of people with

COVID-19[feminine entrer dans la nation, tandis que Indonésien Le président Joko Widodo a prolongé d’une semaine jusqu’au 16 août les restrictions d’activité publique (PPKM) de niveau 4 et 3 à Java et à Bali. Le 10 août, le ministère lao de la Santé a confirmé 315 nouveaux cas de COVID-19, dont 301 importés. Le ministère a déclaré que le pays s’efforçait d’améliorer la capacité de ses s de quarantaine et avait préparé plus de 4 000 lits et près de 3 000 membres du personnel médical en réponse à un nombre croissant de personnes entrant dans le pays et contractant le COVID-19. À ce jour, le nombre total de cas dans le pays s’élevait à 8 877, dont huit décès. En Indonésie, le ministre coordinateur des Affaires maritimes et de l’Investissement, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, a déclaré lors d’une vidéoconférence que, selon les données, il y avait une baisse de 59,6% du nombre de nouveaux cas du 2 au 9 août. Le président Joko Widodo a décidé de prolonger les restrictions jusqu’au 16 août pour maintenir l’élan et réduire le taux de mortalité, a-t-il déclaré. En ce qui concerne les autres zones en dehors de Java et de Bali, le ministre de coordination des Affaires économiques, Airlangga Hartarto, a confirmé que la restriction de mobilité publique basée sur le niveau ou PPKM a également été prolongée du 10 au 23 août./. VNA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.vietnamplus.vn/covid19-laos-works-to-tackle-high-number-of-arrivals-indonesia-extends-social-restrictions/206125.vnp

