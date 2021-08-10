Boris urged to “pay” because many “cannot afford to travel” after update | Travel News | Travel





International travel is in danger and the cost of PCR testing may be to blame, the WTTC said. Damning reports on the cost of travel for Britons are nothing new, with experts around the world rightly pointing out that overseas travel may now be beyond the reach of many British families.

In the latest development, the WTTC has floundered in the debate and even calls on the government to bear the cost. Virginia Messina, Acting CEO of the WTTC, said: “For many people, the crippling extra cost of unnecessary PCR testing makes the difference between being able to travel or not. “ The WTTC believes that the tests are not only unnecessary for completely stung Britons, they are also stopping the relaunch of international travel. The price of PCR testing has been in the headlines over the weeks, and even the government seems to be concerned. READ MORE: Staycation: Holidaymaker warns of popular UK vacation spot

This weekend, Health Secretary Sajid Javid asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate the excessive prices and “operating practices” of some PCR companies. The UK has the most expensive PCR tests in Europe, with an average cost of £ 75. However, many travelers pay well above this average. Part of the reason for this huge cost is the 20% VAT, but PCR testing companies can also take advantage of the UK’s appetite for overseas travel. DO NOT MISS

Virginia Messina and the WTTC believe PCR testing is partly to blame for the tourism industry’s struggles. She said: “It is clear that many UK adults simply cannot afford to travel abroad if they have to pay the excessive cost of PCR testing.” She continued, “More affordable antigen testing, with PCR tests for those that are positive, will help keep travelers safe and keep travel abroad within the budget of most people.” Calls for an end to mandatory PCR testing are echoed by Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, who told GB News last week: “I think we should have an extended green list with rapid antigen testing, which you could case of positive result.

The government, however, does not appear to be ready to completely abandon PCR testing for overseas travel. Even though Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News viewers last week that PCR testing was not mandatory for Spain, it is still recommended. He said: “If you have a choice [between multiple tests] PCRs are particularly useful. The “usefulness” of PCR tests to the government is exactly why the WTTC is asking the government to pay for them.

Virginia Messina said: “If the government wants more information for genomic sequencing, it should pay for it.” Putting the price of genomic sequencing on UK travelers won’t help the struggling travel industry, says the WTTC. She continued: “If they [the Government] don’t pay, consumers will vote with their feet and avoid international travel altogether, further damaging the already struggling UK tourism sector. “ International travel has been slow to pick up, with many Britons opting for stays this summer. It remains to be seen whether overseas travel resumes before the end of the year.

