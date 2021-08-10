‘White Party’ ruling turkeys turn gray, critics say

Crime pays off in Turkey. This is apparently the lesson of former trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan, sacked in April for selling to the ministry she ran an anti-COVID-19 disinfectant produced by a company she jointly owns with her husband.

A video shared by Turkish investigative journalist Ismail Saymaztoday showed a man and woman believed to be Pekcans’ driver and his secretary pouring bottles of disinfectant through a sieve to catch the fungus particles that had formed in the liquid yellowish. The apparent goal was to disinfect the disinfectant before it was bottled for sale.

Images of the alleged scam became a trending topic on Twitter amid screams of disgust.

The company owned by Ruhsar Pekcan released faulty disinfectants. In Nanoksia, a person is heard describing the deposits formed inside the pictures to people next to him, saying that the ones with the lines are not working, they have become mushrooms. Ohh, we bring both parts and bait to the market! pic.twitter.com/zWYQOIZIoW (@ Turkuaz00_) August 10, 2021

Pekcan has yet to comment on the allegations, but few would fault her for believing she remains above the law. In May, a parliamentary motion by the main opposition to investigate allegations of nepotism and fraud against Pekcan (they claimed she sold her product to the ministry above market value) was rejected by lawmakers of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). and his allies of the far-right Nationalist Action Party. His crimes are just the tip of the iceberg, according to opposition lawmakers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK (or White Party, as the AKP calls itself) came to power in 2002 promising to free Turkey from the network of systemic corruption that binds officials and government institutions in business and in the Mafia for decades. He also pledged to save the collapsed Turkish economy.

As it stands, the economy is in a worse state than when the AKP took charge, and corruption has become a defining feature of [Turkeys] authoritarian regime, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul.

Not much has changed: the ruling party awards contracts to government insiders and business friends who also get easy loans from public banks.

In the last seven to eight years in which Erdogan began to concentrate power in his own hands, the disbursement of funds and loot is led by members of President Erdoganby in his entourage. People who rise within the regime use their political influence to reap economic benefits and commit serious crimes, Esen said. The more authoritarian and personalized the regime becomes, the more corruption increases. The Ruhsar Pekcan case is just another example. “

In its first decade of 19 years of uninterrupted rule, the AKP has helped lift millions of Turks out of poverty with cheap credit fueling steady growth and confidence-building EU membership negotiations companies. Rumors of corruption, however, started swirling early on, as potential foreign investors complained about having to pay big bribes for a hearing with Erdogan, which was seen as the key to unlocking the agreements.

Turkish media disobedience then began. Aydin Dogan, the country’s biggest media boss, was fined billions of dollars when his headlines began to reflect government corruption. However, few could predict how badly things would turn out, critics say.

Turkeycurrently ranks86(with a score of 40) among 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Compared to just seven years ago, the country has lost 33 places in its ranking and 10 points in total.

Since May, Sedat Peker, a fugitive organized crime boss, has launched explosive allegations against members of the Erdogan government from his refuge in Dubai. They range from cocaine trafficking and extortion to murder and rape. The number of recent cocaine seizures involving Turkish citizens and destinations prompted Ali Babacan, a former AKP economy minister who broke up to form his own political party, to complain that Turkey is now internationally known as a narco state.

Peker has not involved Erdogan so far, instead presenting his revelations as a heartfelt cry aimed at informing the Turkish leader and the public of the misery in which the country is engulfed. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu is the main target for now. Peker added screenshots of text messages and audio recordings incriminating Soylu and his associates.

The latest round of Beijing bombs relayed in a Twitter thread of 50 tweets, however, appears to be moving the weapon to the president’s inner circle. Peker alleged among other things that Burhan Kuzu, an AKP lawmaker who died of COVID-19 in November, used the switchboard of the president’s office of communications directors in Ankara to call various bureaucrats he pressured to grant. financial favors to various businessmen and shady members. of the underworld.

Prior to his death, Kuzu was facing prosecution for allegedly aiding Naji Sharifi Zindashtia, a notorious Iranian heroin trafficker who allegedly assisted in the murder of numerous Iranian dissidents by the Iranian regime in evading justice. One of Kuzus’ collaborators, Sinan Ciftci, fueled controversy today by claiming that the former parliamentarian was assassinated. They unplugged (on the ventilator) at the hospital to silence him, Ciftci said in an interview with journalist Saban Sevinc.

Burhan Kuzu am I dead, have they screwed up? Eye-catching claims from former lamb consultant Sinan Ifti Tele1 tele (@ tele1comtr) August 9, 2021

Kuzu, a Paris-trained constitutional law professor who served on the parliament’s constitutional committee for many years, played a key role in shaping the executive presidency that replaced the parliamentary system in 2017 and facilitated the way forward. ‘Erdogan towards a one-man government.

He is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes from Zindashti and other kingpins.

Ciftci further alleged that Kuzu used Erdogan’s son-in-law, disgraced former Economy Minister Berat Albayrak, Vice President Fuat Oktay and Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Sentop to aid his plans.

Peker accused Kuzu of falling prey to his weakness for women, which was later exploited by criminals who blackmailed him in exchange for their silence.

Although many claims have yet to be corroborated, none have been investigated, except for the alleged role of a former Turkish general in the 1996 murder of a journalist from investigation of northern Cyprus occupied by Turkey. Meanwhile, thousands of people who dared to criticize the government have been prosecuted and sentenced to prison, noted Ahmet Sik, a lawmaker from the left-wing Turkish Workers’ Party.

It is unthinkable that Erdogan was not aware of the allegations, said Timur Soykan, an investigative journalist and author of a recent book on the drug wars in Turkey.

The reason Erdogan doesn’t comment on any of the claims is because he hopes they will fade over time, Soykan added.

The government has succeeded in burying previous corruption scandals, including one that highlighted Erdogan’s complicity in a multibillion dollar program to break oil and gold sanctions led by the man. Turkish Azerbaijani business Reza Zarrab.

Zarrab is currently serving as a prosecution witness in the federal district courts case against Turkish state money lender Halkbank, who is accused of being at the center of the money laundering program.

This time may be different, Sik argues, as the economy that has long supported Erdogan’s electoral success is in shambles and voters may be less forgiving in the national presidential and parliamentary elections due in 2023. The claims of Beijing may be fabricated or incomplete, but most are true. That’s what the public believes, Sik said.

Either way, Erdogan’s dilemma is that he’s now hostage to the maze of corrupt transactions, because that’s what sustains his power, says political scientist Esen.