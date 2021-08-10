KSE again makes controversial remark and expresses regret





Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa again sparked controversy on Tuesday by using an unparliamentary word while describing congressional leaders who opposed his remarks on Sunday that BJP workers, when ‘they will be attacked, face the opponent with the same stick and take two for one. . He did, however, express his regret for using the word and asked people not to make it a problem. He had used the word after top congressional leaders Ramalinga Reddy and BK Hariprasad said some of Mr Eshwarappas’ scathing expressions stemmed from his frustration at not being appointed deputy chief minister, let alone minister. in chief, and that he behaved like a prankster. Siddaramaiah strikes Speaking in Mysuru, former chief minister Siddaramaiah denounced the minister for his irresponsible and uncultivated statements against the leaders of Congress. He said that nothing better can be expected from Mr. Eshwarappa, but he must keep in mind that he is part of the government. Small policy At the press conference in Bangalore, Mr. Reddy and Mr. Hariprasad also attacked the ruling BJP governments in the Center and the State saying they were engaging in politics as name changers and not for change the game and asked the government of Karnataka not to engage in petty politics. with his attempt to rename Indira Canteens, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Shortly after renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honor, after Dhyan Chand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP General Secretary CT Ravi asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename Indira Canteens to Annapoorneshwari Canteens. The flagship program was started by the previous Congressional government led by Siddaramaiah to provide ready-to-eat foods to economically disadvantaged people in the state. Congress leaders inquired whether Mr. Modi was a cricketer to rename the Sardar Patel stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad to Narendra Modi stadium and said the days would not be far when the names of the stadiums and programs would bear the name of the BJP. leaders.

