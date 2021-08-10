Jokowi delivers a red bulletin on the management of Covid-19 in North Sumatra, here is the reaction of Governor Edy Rahmayadi





MEDAN, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a few days ago highlighted the high spike in Covid-19 cases in a number of provinces outside of Java and Bali during implementation PPKM level 4. Jokowi then gave red bulletins to five provinces with very high daily case spikes. The five provinces are East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, Papua, West Sumatra and Riau. Also read: PPKM Extended, Governor of North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi: we obey, especially Medan Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi reacted to Jokowi’s statement. He admitted that in recent weeks there has been a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in North Sumatra. However, he said, over the past two days, daily cases in North Sumatra have actually declined. “It fell today. Hopefully it continues to drop,” Edy said at the Hajj Hostel. Medane, Tuesday (10/8/2021). Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail He admitted that due to the increase in the number of daily cases some time ago, North Sumatra was among the top five regions with the highest number of additional cases in Indonesia. “Currently we are ranked fifth outside of Java and Bali,” said Edy. Also read: Governor Edy: If many people contract Covid-19, people in North Sumatra will not eat later Cause of high daily Covid-19 cases in North Sumatra: locals ignore prokes Edy said the addition of high cases was due to the fact that there were still many residents of North Sumatra who were not disciplined in implementing health protocols, both wearing masks, washing his hands and keeping the distance. Former Pangkostrad hopes that in the future the community will be disciplined in the implementation of health protocols. So that the Corona spread number in North Sumatra can be removed. “For this, we must protect our population, our population of 15 million. For this reason, journalists, the press participate in this socialization. Please provide education to respect health protocols, use masks, maintain distance and wash your hands, ”he said.

