More than half of Tory voters want Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson when he leaves No.10, a poll revealed last night.

And some 47 percent of Conservatives believe the transfer should take place within the next 12 months.

The Chancellor sweeps the jury among voters in a political and personal “beauty contest” between the two.

The British public generally regard him as smarter, knowledgeable and trustworthy than the Prime Minister.

And while people would rather go to the pub with the charismatic Mr Johnson, they would rather rely on Mr Sunak to pay off a loan of 20, look after their dog and fix a wobbly shelf.

The findings come from research conducted by pollsters JL Partners for the Daily Mail following allegations of a rift between the two men.

Mr Johnson has reportedly threatened to demote Mr Sunak as health secretary following a leaked letter from the chancellor demanding more action to ease Covid restrictions. But the investigation reinforces claims by Mr. Sunak’s allies that the chancellor is now inviolable.

The canvassing suggests voters from all parties believe Mr Johnson may not be in Downing Street for long. With it comes a growing opinion that Mr. Sunak would do better as prime minister.

Six in ten voters (61%) and nearly one in two Conservatives (46%) say the former mayor of London is “out of breath” since the delivery of Brexit.

Overall, 42% say Mr. Sunak would be a better prime minister. Only 24% say the nation should stick with Mr Johnson.

When asked whether the Chancellor should take over when Mr Johnson resigns, 56% of Tory voters said he should, more than three times the number (18%) disagreeing.

Of those Tories who want Mr Sunak to succeed Mr Johnson, 11% want him to do so now, while a further 36% want him to do so within a year.

Even more surprisingly, nearly four in five (77%) of these voters believe the chancellor should be given the reins of power within three years.

This would likely mean Mr Johnson would run before the next election, scheduled for December 2024. Of all voters 40% say Mr Sunak is more likely to win an election, 27% say Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor defeats the current Prime Minister in a light personal contest.

Some 21% of men would be happy their partner had dinner with Mr Johnson. Almost double 41% would be happy if they had dinner with the Chancellor.

JL Partners surveyed 1,019 adults on Monday. James Johnson, of the cabinet, said: “As tensions erupt in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak remains the golden boy of the nation… He beats Boris on all political and character attributes except charisma.”