Why a China-centric future is still uncertain

China is on a path of regulatory warfare against its own private tech companies. The market value of major companies listed in Hong Kong and New York, such as Tencent, Meituan and Alibaba, fell by 20 to 40 percent since February. The crackdown has resulted in tighter regulations, tighter oversight of overseas registrations, investigations into data use, and direct involvement in the operations of several companies.

China’s economic take-off over the past few decades would never have happened without the productivity and dynamism of its major companies, and so how we think about the country’s role in the global financial system critically depends on this. that happens to its private sector and the economy.

In his recent New statesman essay marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Adam Tooze concludes that China will shape the future. This is undoubtedly true given its size and pivotal role as the largest trading nation and hub of global supply chains. Until Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, the CCP managed to adapt its version of a “socialist market economy” by mixing market mechanisms with state control and opening up to the rest of the world, in a way that the former USSR never did or could.

Yet the narrative of China’s “inevitable rise”, to which many subscribe, lacks perspective. The CCP leadership is not a group of economic wizards, and China’s economic development from a poor country to a middle-income country today cannot be extrapolated as if it were a spreadsheet.

Many of the policies and programs that Beijing has enacted since the 1980s can only be applied once, such as shifting labor from agriculture to higher productivity manufacturing, full schooling in primary and secondary schools, creation of the world’s largest private residential market and membership in the World Trade Organization. Other policies, such as economic privatization and a liberal reform program, are politically prohibited, while wealth and income redistribution programs, progressive tax and welfare reform, and institutional reform seem unlikely. in the existing Leninist system.

China is also facing increasing social and economic headwinds. These include adjustment of balance sheets to excessive reliance on (bad) debt over the past 10-15 years to stimulate growth, rapid aging of the population, chronic gaps in the educational attainment of people of working age, it is estimated that less than a third have secondary or higher education and political repression. These red flags are likely to hamper productivity growth and keep China in the legendary middle-income trap.

As the world’s largest emitter of CO2, China also has a key role in tackling climate change, but that doesn’t mean its climate policies and targets are realistic or aligned with global standards and expectations. As Elizabeth Economy of the Council on Foreign Relations said, Xi Jiinping has endorsed ambitious climate goals, but several initiatives have significant design and implementation weaknesses that raise questions about their effectiveness. There also remain questions about coal capacity plans in the country and the export of coal-fired power plants through the One Belt and One Road initiative.

Due to the conflicted relationship with the West, China also faces its most difficult external environment since the Mao era, but remains heavily dependent on imported technology and know-how, especially from the United States. With the exception of Huawei, China’s efforts to develop fundamental technologies and build its own integrated circuits, its aircraft and automotive industries, for example, are lacking. China imports about 80 percent of its semiconductors and spends more on them each year than on crude oil. Its plans to build an airliner to rival those produced by Boeing and Airbus are overdue, and the aircraft depends on foreign components to fly. Even in sectors where it has grown, such as solar panels, electric vehicles and high-speed trains, the results have included chronic overcapacity and loss-making businesses (China State Railways Group has high debt and continues to lose money, while nearly 500 electric vehicle producers compete for a market of around 1.5 million vehicles), and the requirement for foreign technology transfers in joint ventures.

If, during the 1990s, China could not fully exploit the most favorable external environment for technological collaboration and exchange, how will it achieve the same goals of self-reliance under more conflicting conditions? coming years ? China has money and determination, but even these cannot replace gaps in technological capacity, innovation and governance practices.

This is why the recent crackdown on technology, finance, data and digital platforms has geopolitical significance. While the fall in their stock prices says little about the immediate economic outlook, the market capitalization of companies gives us a relatively unbiased view of how the markets perceive the earnings and the broader business outlook of leading companies. economic and technological change. Only tech conglomerate Tencent and e-commerce giant Alibaba are in the same league as US companies such as Amazon that dominate the world’s most valued companies; both did not fare well this year because of the crackdown. The combined market capitalization of the two companies has grown from nearly $ 2 billion to just over $ 1 billion since the start of 2021.

The question is why, if China’s technology and data platforms are crucial in shaping the future of China and the CCPs, is the government bringing them in line?

In recent weeks, Chinese politicians and regulators have broadened the campaign that began in November 2020 when they promptly blocked the world’s largest capital-raising program by Ant Financial, an offshoot of Alibaba, and ousted its famous founder, Jack Ma. They have launched data and cybersecurity investigations on companies that have issued shares abroad and have pledged to make such listings more difficult or ban them. Sectors that have been affected include finance, AI, tutoring, ridesharing, food delivery and distribution, logistics, video streaming, and games. Others, such as healthcare and real estate, may be next.

The government said it was acting to protect the economy from anti-competitive practices, financial instability or data abuse. Officials also spoke of the Xis’ social goals agenda, also known as “common prosperity”, to suppress markets and services seen as of little economic utility and which exacerbate inequalities. This program is designed to improve people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

Yet these initiatives reflect China’s political concerns about the overlap between data, financial and trade security, and national security. In the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), approved earlier this year, a chapter on national security was included for the first time. In the digital economy, enhanced by the speed and capacity of 5G computing and communications systems, collecting, storing and accessing data has become a “hot potato” for governments, including China , obsessed with digital sovereignty. There is clearly a thin line between genuine national security interests and the simple desire for control. The Chinese CCP, which aspires to control in the absence of rule of law and freedom of information, clearly finds itself in a different space from other countries where both are held in higher esteem.

The consequences are serious. Investors will suffer as growth-oriented tech companies like Didi, China’s largest ridesharing company, or Meituan, a trading platform, are regulated as boring utility companies. The repression is also a reminder of the arbitrary nature of decision-making in Xis China, where party interests are at stake, and of the shift from market mechanisms and liberalization of reforms to administrative, and corporate controls. private to the primacy of the state. and the party.

In a speech in 2020, Ma warned that the government could end up stifling innovation if it gets the regulatory balance wrong. In its subsequent actions, the government seems to exacerbate the contradiction between free market and political control. There can only be one winner, but it poses a great threat to China’s economic aspirations.

China will surely shape the future, but we don’t know exactly how. Therefore, we must strike the right balance between not being complacent in the face of China’s threat to liberal values, norms and beliefs, and not obediently accepting the narrative of Beijing’s “inevitable rise”. Nothing is preordained, and China’s influence on the world in the 2020s and beyond can turn out to be very different from how it is often told.

George Magnus is Associate Researcher at Oxford Universitys China Center and SOAS, former Chief Economist of UBS and author of “Red Flags: Why Xis China is in Jeopardy”

