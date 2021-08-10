Minister explains why the Covid certificate has the photo of PM Modi | Latest India News

The vaccination certificate features Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo for a specific awareness raising reason, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar the Rajya Sabha informed Tuesday in a written response. The Minister also indicated that the format of the vaccine certificate conforms to that of the World Health Organization. In the Upper House of Parliament, the Minister was asked whether it was necessary and mandatory to print photographs of the Prime Minister on the Covid vaccination certificate.

“Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that monitoring appropriate behaviors for Covid has become one of the most critical measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The photograph as well as the Prime Minister’s message in the vaccination certificates reinforce the message to raise awareness of the importance of following appropriate Covid-19 behavior even after vaccination, in the wider public interest,” said Pawar adding that it is the moral and ethical responsibility of the government to ensure that these critical messages are delivered to people in the most effective manner.

“The format of the vaccination certificate, in line with WHO standards for vaccination certificates, including the message and presentation on the importance of following appropriate behavior for Covid even after vaccination, was decided taking into account of all these factors.

“All states and Union territories use the Cowin app for Covid-19 vaccination and vaccination certificates are generated via Cowin in a standard format,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Modi’s photo on the vaccine certificate sparked political controversy as a result of several state governments issuing vaccine certificates with photos of chief state ministers when states purchased vaccines at the Center.

(With PTI inputs)