State Department accuses Trump of US withdrawal from Afghanistan





President Joe Biden had no viable option but to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, according to a senior State Department official who suggested that former President Donald Trumps’ team had linked them. hands with a flawed deal with the Taliban.

It was predestined, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters while defending the pullout. It is an agreement that this administration probably would not have reached, certainly not in all the details. But that’s the deal we inherited.

AUGMENTED EYES: THE TALIBAN SEIZE THE SHOPPING CENTER IN AN IMPORTANT STEP OF THE PROVINCIAL CAPITAL

Taliban forces have swept across much of Afghanistan in the months since Biden announced he would order US troops out of the country, resulting in the conquest of several provincial capitals since Friday. Allied officials called Bidens’ move shock therapy, but Price suggested it shouldn’t have come as a surprise, given that the Trump administration reached a deal calling for the withdrawal of US forces by the 1st. may.

The idea that the United States could have maintained a significant military presence in Afghanistan … it just wasn’t tenable, Price argued. It was not in the boxes, because according to this agreement which was negotiated by the United States, not this administration, but the previous one, if our forces remained there in large numbers after May 1, they could have become the target. of violence.

The US-Taliban deal was negotiated by State Department Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, one of the few appointed by Trump to retain his post when Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken took office. This agreement provided for a two-phase withdrawal plan for American forces, in exchange for the Taliban’s commitment to sever ties with terrorist groups that threaten the United States and its allies and the launch of peace talks between militants and the government backed by the United States. in Kabul.

As intra-Afghan negotiations progress, the United States will closely monitor the actions of the Taliban to judge whether their efforts for peace are in good faith, the then defense secretary said. , Mark Esper, during a visit to Kabul on the day the agreement was signed. If the Taliban do not live up to their commitments, they will lose their chance to sit down with their Afghan compatriots and deliberate on the future of their country. In addition, the United States would not hesitate to cancel the agreement.

The story continues

Price repeatedly objected when asked if the Taliban was holding their end.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

I think there is also a misconception that for negotiations, peace negotiations, to take place, there has to be peace on the ground, Price said. In fact, if you look back at history, very rarely have peace negotiations taken place when there is peace on the ground. What we are seeing are levels of violence that are of great concern. They are certainly not in the spirit of the deal between the United States and the Taliban. But we know that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a lasting solution.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign policy, National security, Joe Biden, Afghanistan, War in Afghanistan, Taliban, State Department

Original author: Joel Gehrke

Place of Origin: It was predestined: State Department blames Trump for US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/preordained-state-department-blames-trump-215800155.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos