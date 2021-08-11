Expect Indonesia to Achieve Technological Sovereignty: Widodo





Although we are currently focused on dealing with COVID-19, we still need to carry out structural reforms for Indonesia’s progress in the future. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo on Tuesday expressed hope that National Awakening Technological Day (Hakteknas) would serve as a reminder to the nation to achieve technological sovereignty. “It is an impetus to accelerate our technological sovereignty”, he declared during the commemoration of the 26th Hakteknas, on the theme “Integration of research for an innovative Indonesia: digital, green and blue economy”. “We have thousands of researchers and innovators as well as thousands of world-class research diasporas. We need to consolidate them,” he said at an online press conference, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). He then urged BRIN to make immediate efforts to integrate the strength of national research and innovation in terms of human resources, infrastructure, programs and budgets. BRIN is expected to serve as Indonesia’s technological advancement hub by coordinating the resources of government and private institutions, tech start-ups and other relevant stakeholders, he added. Related News: BRIN Finalizes Draft Derivatives Rules for R&D Institutions The president also encouraged the acquisition of foreign advanced technologies so that they can be produced in the country. “I think Indonesia’s large market and its abundant natural resources can give us advantages in the negotiation process. BRIN should get the acquisitions at affordable prices,” he said. “Although we are currently focusing on dealing with COVID-19, we still need to carry out structural reforms for Indonesia’s progress in the future,” he added. In addition, Widodo stressed the importance of technology for domestic industries to increase the added value of resources and create jobs. “We have great opportunities to fully develop industries – from upstream industries to downstream industries – for example, nickel mining. We have developed mining industries. Now we should also develop lithium batteries as well as the electric car industries, ”he said. Relevant technology is also essential for improving national micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he added. Related News: BRIN Seeks To Boost National Talent Management

Related news: BRIN calls for the creation of a strong research and innovation ecosystem

