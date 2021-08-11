Interrupted Vacation: Biden’s Getaway Plans Change Every Day Donald Trump Jen Psaki Camp David Texas Joe Biden





Wilmington? No, the beach. Do this Camp David, actually. Or maybe just the White House after all?

President Joe Bidens’ vacation plans, like those of so many Americans during this national summer of uncertainty, keep changing. But while concerns over the resurgence of the coronavirus caused Bidens’ plans to change, the biggest complicating factor was the world’s greatest commitment by legislative bodies to, well, deliberation.

The president had hoped to start his two-week summer vacation this week but, at the same time, wanted to be in Washington to tout the Senate’s passage of his bipartisan infrastructure bill, a fundamental part of the order. of Bidens day. As negotiations dragged on last week, Biden scrambled to his Wilmington Delaware home for the weekend, with officials planning a return Sunday night to mark the passing of the bills.

But talks in the Senate continued. And continued a little more. And as a result, Bidens’ return was delayed until Monday, and then once again until Tuesday, when he returned to the White House to take a victory lap when the draft was passed. $ 1 trillion infrastructure law.

The changing schedule, which changed every day, upset the plans of assistants and reporters, many of whom were forced to hastily extend their stay at the hotel and purchase an additional set of clothes. But the fate of the bill, and Bidens’ own penchant for changing his mind, weren’t the only ones tearing up summer vacation plans.

Aware of the pandemic, and the resulting economic hardship for many Americans, Biden’s aides have long predicted the president’s vacation to be modest. They also pointed out that while a president is never really on leave, most commanders tend to change their surroundings when the heat and humidity in August increases and Washington empties.

Earlier this summer, when the virus appeared to be in remission before the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant, there had been a preliminary discussion about the president’s visit to some U.S. national parks in an effort to celebrate the nation’s heritage and to gently encourage Americans to travel safely, according to the aides.

But the most obvious and inevitable choice has always been the home state of Bidens, Delaware, and the potential split of the fortnight between two different locations.

The first was his home in Wilmington, a place where he now spent 14 of his 29 weekends as president. The house is close and dear to his heart because of its proximity to his family, including his grandchildren, and he has told confidants he feels more comfortable there than at the White House , where he constantly has assistants and Secret Service agents under his feet.

He privately admitted to being homesick at times. There has been scrutiny of his frequent trips home, made at taxpayer expense, as have questions about the much higher cost of his predecessor Donald Trump’s frequent trips to his golf courses in Florida and the United States. New Jersey.

Because it’s his home, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week when asked why Biden returned to Wilmington so often. You like to come home, don’t you? The president too. He’s human too.

The second location in the first study state was the family home at Rehoboth Beach, a popular beach destination. First Lady Jill Biden notably advocated spending time at the beach house, but that presented two significant challenges, according to assistants.

On the one hand, the Secret Service has expressed concern over securing the house, which is nestled among other houses and not as easy to fortify as his home further away from Wilmington. And second, a presidential visit requires a huge security footprint that could close roads and increase traffic in a bustling seaside town that does most of its annual activities on summer weekends. One option considered was to limit his time in Rehoboth to the middle of the week in order to cause less disruption.

He has only been to the Rehoboth Beach house once so far, spending a few weekdays there with First Lady Jill Biden in early June to celebrate his 70th birthday. Other collaborators advocated an extended stay at Camp David, the official presidential retreat in the Marylands Catoctin Mountains, a secluded and secure logging facility where a photo of Biden playing an arcade game Mario Kart with his granddaughter has become viral earlier this year.

While some Republicans are sure to complain that Biden is taking a vacation amid an upsurge in virus cases, the modern president is never completely free to work, tied down by secure phone lines and other technology with a coterie of high-level helpers and advisers always close by.

Like his predecessors, Biden travels with a large entourage of assistants, Secret Service agents, and journalists in an unmistakable procession of more than a dozen dark vehicles. Even when on vacation, presidents still receive briefings on national security, the economy, and other issues, dealing with state matters and planning future plans.

Presidential vacations are often quite political and, at times, used to reinforce public figures. George W. Bush often spent August clearing brush in the 100-degree heat that scorched his central Texas ranch. Barack Obama worked on his golf game on Marthas Vineyard Island in Massachusetts. Trump spent time at his home at his private golf club in central New Jersey.

And at times, presidents have had to make pivotal decisions while on vacation, including Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina that inundated New Orleans in 2005. Bill Clinton ordered airstrikes against al- terrorists. Qaida from Marthas Vineyard in response to the bombing of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. And Bush’s father, President George HW Bush, planned the US response to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait from his family’s seaside compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

In total, Biden aimed to take two weeks away from Washington. But thanks to the Senate, Biden will now only return to Wilmington later this week and then spend the weekend at Camp David, officials said.

It is not yet clear where he will spend next week. Pack accordingly.

