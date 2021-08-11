Boris Johnson will be hammered by Red Wall voters over cost of Green Revolution, infuriated Tory MPs say in WhatsApp tirade

RAGING Tory Red Wall MPs fired on ministers last night after a shock poll found Tory voters would be hardest hit by Boris Johnson’s costly Green Revolution.

The Northern Prime Minister’s troops launched a lightning private assault on the Minister of Climate Change in a fiery tirade on WhatsApp seen by The Sun.

2 Tory MPs launched a tirade against Boris Johnson’s Green Revolution Credit: Getty

A rigorous poll shared in a private text chat for Conservative MPs found that 44% of all car owners supported Conservative voters, reaching 47% of all gasoline drivers.

Only one in five hybrid owners supported the party, and nearly seven in ten electric car drivers opted for Labor instead.

As ministers urged the British to ditch fuel engines as soon as possible, tensions have boiled over with claims that the Tories will be hit hardest by the government’s diktat.

A series of rising stars first elected in 2019 took part in the Conservative MP’s WhatsApp panel chat to hammer home the noble Anne Marie Trevelyn, the Minister of the Department of Business.

And they argued that it would be MPs, not ministers, who should sell the plans on the doorstep or risk losing thousands of voters – and even the next election.

Angry Tories have expressed deep concern over the electoral cost of pursuing green policies, with just three months before Mr Johnson will host a crucial COP26 climate change summit in November.

It won’t look good in Red Wall seats at all. Lee Anderson MP

Ministers are yet to present their plans on how Britons will have to tear down their boilers and make their homes more environmentally friendly to meet Net Zero targets by 2050 – over internal price wrangling.

But Ashfield MP Lee Anderson ranted, “It won’t go at all well in the Red Wall seats. ”

Former Minister Jackie Doyle-Price added: ‘The reason we won seats at the Red Wall is because Labor has lost working class voters over the decades as the party has grown into more and more. metropolitan.

We will not keep these voters if they see us behaving the same way. We have to have a good approach to net zero. ”

Lincolns Karl McCartney added: “All builders, mechanics, gasoline enthusiasts and even electric vehicle enthusiasts across the country will roll their eyes at this ‘idealism’.

Others have to do their part, rather than doing all the legwork. Brendan Clarke Smith

“Maybe the SpAds / advisers from # 10 and some departments should leave their protective bubble still in the background and move ‘north’.”

And Bassetlaw’s Brendan Clarke-Smith also criticized the international approach, adding: “It’s hard to ask people to make sacrifices while the rest of the world, China / Russia etc, keep going. habit.

“It can’t happen overnight – and others have to do their part, rather than go through all the legwork.”

Workington MP Mark Jenkinson, who rallied behind the decision to pause at a new coal mine in Cumbria, warned of the risks of shutting them all down just to buy everything from China and China. Russia to make steel.

And he warned that developing countries benefiting from coal at this time would never side with COP26.

He pointed out, “We’re ultra-parochial on Net Zero, and we’re just not the problem.

“We are raising the drawbridge and waiting for others to jump on the path we have taken to prosperity. This has not happened in any developed country.”

Another added: “You can’t make steel without burning coal – a fact.

“Of course we have to cut emissions, but chasing the headlines without giving due consideration to the economic impact is nonsense.

“We’ve been trying to save our steel industry for ten years – on that basis we shouldn’t have cared.”

However, Lichfield MP Michael Maker joked: “No wonder Jeremy Clarkson votes for us!”

2 Anne Marie Trevelyn was also assaulted in the private chat Credit: Gov.uk