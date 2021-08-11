Donald Trump Jr. fails miserably in trying to come for Erykah Badu on Twitter





Click to enlarge

When Donald Trump Jr. picked up Erykah Badu this week, Twitter didn’t have it, let alone actor Michael Rappaport.

Mike brooks

Donald Trump Jr. is no stranger to backlash, but the ex-president’s son really angered Twitterfolk this week when he tried to go after musical royalty.

On Monday, the former First Brat shared a photo on Twitter comparing neo-soul and Dallas native superstar Erykah Badu to a photo of Dave Chappelle dressed up as’ 80s music star Rick James, presumably because she was wearing a helmet.

The caption of the tweet read Who wore it better? #ObamaVariant #ObamaBirthdayBash.

The hashtags referred to former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, which took place on Monday at his Marthas Vineyard estate and was attended by Badu and other stars.

Related stories that I support

Local

Community

Journalism

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Keep Dallas Observer free.

Conservatives such as Sean Hannity have criticized Obama’s event this week as hypocritical, while Donald Junior has decided to give it a shot. Instead, he shot himself in the face. Twitter was happy to let him know he had failed, roasting him and his family and asking him exactly what he was critical about Badu’s appearance as his tiny mouth constantly seemed on the verge of hemorrhoids. .

A picture is worth a thousand words … pic.twitter.com/ItJw2V2BbA

– Art Monette (@ArtMonette) August 9, 2021

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/2qgOF5ykBG

– Lordyboy (@LordyboyPGH) August 10, 2021

The biggest response came from actor Michael Rappaport, known for his roles on Prison Break and Friends and more recently for his viral videos criticizing former President Trump, who spoke about the tweet in a video he shared on his Instagram account.

You are screwed now Donald Trump Jr.’s cock stain, he began. Do you compare Erykah Badu to Dave Chappelle as Rick James?

Are you mad? Did you look at your mother? Report continued, as the video showed a photo of Ivanka Trump. Have you looked at your Kimberly Guilfoyle chick with the muscular Botox face on all fours?

Your daughter Kimberly is younger than Badu and appears to be 24 years older, he added, before reminding Junior of the other women in his life, including his sisters and stepmom.

Rappaport tagged Badu in the caption: “Dikcstain Jr. aka @donaldjtrumpjr you are here talking about the amazing @erykahbadu when your daughter has a chin like a Rock Em ‘Sock Em’ Robot ?! You and your whole team are straight guys gahbage! Didn’t your organization steal money from kids? ”

Badu didn’t respond to any of the posts, or our request for comment, but she did leave a series of laughing emojis on her friend RobFrees’ Instagram post, where he shared the Rappaports video.

The singer may be too busy with very personal matters in particular, selling her own brand of incense, which smells of Badu’s vagina.

On Tuesday, the singer posted on Instagram that she was putting 500 boxes of Badu Pu $$ y Premium incense on her online store badumarket.com, “because you deserve it.”

Donald Trump Jr., of course, no.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasobserver.com/music/donald-trump-jr-fails-miserably-while-trying-to-come-for-erykah-badu-on-twitter-12192481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos