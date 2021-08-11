The report says Pak threatens military dissidents living abroad; Islamabad rejects it as unfounded news





Islamabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Pakistan is cracking down on dissidents living abroad who criticize the country’s powerful army, a leading British newspaper reported, citing a rebuttal from Islamabad that on Tuesday dismissed the report as unfounded and false.

Pakistani exiles living in London who criticized the country’s military have been warned that their lives are in danger, according to the report published on Saturday in The Guardian newspaper.

The report says Pakistani exiles have been warned by British authorities that they will be targeted.

British security sources are said to be concerned that Pakistan, a strong UK ally, particularly on intelligence matters, may be ready to target individuals on UK soil, the report said.

Since Imran Khan came to power in Pakistan in 2018 with military backing, civil rights groups have documented an erosion of press freedom there with an increase in violent attacks on journalists.

The concern now is that Pakistan appears to be moving from suppressing criticism at home to targeting critics based abroad, he said.

The report notes that a man was indicted in London last month for conspiring to murder political activist Ahmad Waqass Goraya in the Netherlands.

The report contains a statement from Mark Lyall Grant, the former British High Commissioner to Pakistan, who said: If there is illegal pressure, especially on journalists in the UK, then I would expect it that the police and the British government take this into account. of this and to provide an appropriate legal and / or diplomatic response. If UK nationals or UK residents acting legally are harassed or threatened by the ISI, or anyone else, then the UK government would certainly take an interest, Grant said.

In response to the Guardian report, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said: We categorically reject baseless media reports alleging that Pakistan is cracking down on foreign dissidents. There is no question of a threat being made against any national of a state, including Pakistani own nationals living anywhere under any pretext, he said.

The Foreign Ministry said the unsubstantiated allegations appeared to be part of the rather blatant ongoing disinformation campaign against Pakistan to slander the country and its state institutions.

Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination, he said. declared.

Our strong commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression is demonstrated by the presence of many vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country, the foreign ministry said.

The provision of a platform for the trafficking of unfounded and false narratives against Pakistan by any medium is indeed regrettable, he said. PTI SH MRJ AKJ MRJ

