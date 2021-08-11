The “Worse Than Trump” phase is here and further comments





Conservative: the phase worse than Trump has arrived

To National Review, Charles CW Cooke explains that MSNBC’s Dean Obeidallah said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was more dangerous than Trump. Despite all the claims that Donald Trump was only bad, such claims were inevitable from the moment Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Indeed, voters have heard the same scary things about almost every Republican candidate since. Eisenhower. And it doesn’t matter that Trump and DeSantis barely look alike if they tried. The nonsense accusation is just a signal that the direction of US policy has changed and it’s time to swap the bad guys.

Pandemic Diary: The Zero-COVID Illusion

The idea that we could literally stop the spread of COVID by locking it down and vaccinating it out of existence has always been a fantasy, observes Kat Rosenfield of Spectator World: Smallpox is the only human disease ever to be eradicated. All other viruses, from Ebola to influenza to bubonic plague, still exist among us; we have just learned to live with them and to control them as well as possible. But all those months of being told to hide, stay home, and keep our distance has instilled in a fearful population the alluring illusion of control. … Suddenly the only moral position is to do everything in your power to avoid disease, however extreme it may be. Worse: The flip side of the zero-COVID illusion is the specter of the non-compliant villain keeping us from getting there. Those who disagree … literally kill people. It is injecting a toxic and corrosive element into the heart of the social contract.

Libertarian: Yes, COVID is 99% survivable

A viral post claiming COVID is 99% likely to survive for most age groups is likely true, Robby Soave notes to Reason, but social media reported it as misinformation, and PolitiFact has ruled it false . In fact, the expert consensus places the death rate at less than 1% for most people. The post erred in comparing the vaccine efficacy rate, 94%, to the COVID survival rate; vaccines do not compete with natural immunity but make COVID-19 even milder and even more survivable. Yet PolitiFact has dismissed the very idea that COVID has a low infection death rate for most people as false. People can and should improve their chances by getting vaccinated, but we don’t need to live in fear.

From right: Defund Police Means Feudalism

When the law breaks and lawlessness and violence reign, only the rich, the powerful and the corrupt prosper, Jarrett Stepman tells The National Interest. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) Inadvertently highlighted this reality in a recent interview explaining why she needed $ 70,000 in private security even as she defended #DefundPolice. Bush has every right to defend herself if she feels threatened, but don’t ordinary people also have this right? What about those who are not members of Congress and cannot travel with an armed element of private security? Funding for the police will not promote social justice; it will produce a kind of neo-feudalism, where the rich and powerful can escape its consequences while everyone suffers.

Foreign Office: Iran hopes for an agreement

This week, according to Walter Russell Mead, The Wall Street Journals, the optimistic case of the reinstatement of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal died. Like so many other innocent people, he died at the hands of Ebrahim Raisi, the suspended judge chosen by Iran’s Supreme Leader to face President Biden as Iran’s new president. Optimists believed the deal would create a non-nuclear Iran that would become a stable democratic force in the Middle East. But Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has no intention of ending up like Mikhail Gorbachev. By ruthlessly organizing the election of a hard-line supporter, the Ayatollah slammed the door to normalization and closed it. Khamenei knows that a new deal has no chance of attracting the two-thirds majority of senators needed to ratify the treaty; the most Tehran can hope for is a little curse from Biden. Why pay any price for this?

Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/10/worse-than-trump-phase-is-here-and-other-commentary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos