Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet: La Tribune Inde

Shyam saran

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senior Researcher, Center for Policy Research

To understand the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet, one has to go back to the decisions taken at the Seventh National Tibet Labor Forum on August 28-29, 2020. There was an important eight-character edict de Xi, which spelled out the key elements of the final policy line on Tibet – “stability, development, ecology and consolidation of border areas.” The consolidation aspect took on importance in view of the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in May-June 2020. These clashes were preceded by a tense standoff between the troops in Doklam located at the India-Bhutan-China trijunction in 2017. As a result, the security aspect of the management of Tibet has acquired increased importance for China. At the forum, he gave top priority to the security objective when he said: “We must adhere to the strategic thinking that in order to rule the nation, we must rule our borders; to govern our borders, we must first stabilize Tibet.

Now we see China taking this colonization project seriously as we let the border on our side become depopulated with implications for India.

Note the singular importance given to Tibet to ensure border security. No other border or borders in general were mentioned. This is why one must realize the increased threat to India’s security in Arunachal Pradesh.

There is a visible acceleration in the pace of infrastructure development in Tibet, particularly near the Indo-Chinese border in the Arunachal Pradesh area. Nyingchi, which Xi visited, is currently a major link in the Lhasa-Chengdu High-Speed ​​Railway Project in Sichuan Province. It is just 15 km from the Indo-Chinese border. The strategic importance of the rail link in quickly transporting troops and equipment to the border in the event of armed conflict should not be underestimated.

Nyingchi is important for another reason. It is located near the meander of the Brahmaputra where a gigantic hydroelectric project is planned. The impact on the flow of water southward to India and Bangladesh is likely to be negative and there would be serious ecological consequences. Finally, the completion of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra at Nyingchi was also announced during the visit, further improving the road network crisscrossing the plateau. The upgraded transportation infrastructure will also support large-scale construction due to the massive hydropower project.

Another more recent policy concerns the establishment of mixed Tibetan and Han settlements in border areas, by granting various incentives and subsidies. Local Tibetan militias are trained to help in the defense of the borders and special attention is given to their “patriotic education”. These settlements have not only multiplied on the Indo-Chinese border, but also on the Sino-Nepalese and Sino-Bhutanese borders. Although the Indian government has not recognized any Chinese encroachment on the Indian side of the border in Arunachal, confirmed reports point to the construction of new villages across the border with Nepal and Bhutan.

After the 1962 war with China, India moved quickly to encourage new settlements in the sparsely populated border areas of Arunachal. These were installed by Indian army reservists and local populations. The government subsidized the provision of rations, established basic medical and educational facilities, and expanded other facilities. However, during the first border infrastructure survey that I conducted in the region in 2004, most of these border villages had been abandoned and their inhabitants had moved to the low hills and plains. Over the years, as memories of 1962 faded and the border appeared to be largely peaceful, the subsidies were gradually phased out. In fact, in some of these villages more recent migrants from across the border into Tibet had settled. Now we see China taking this colonization project seriously as we let the border on our side become depopulated. This will have serious consequences for the security of India.

China’s Tibetan policy is now dominated by the security dimension and this is inevitably reflected in its domestic policy towards Tibet. Last year’s Tibet Forum and Xi Jinping’s recent visit reflect a renewed determination to erase, as much as possible, Tibetan culture and identity, especially the distinctive and deeply rooted Buddhist faith among its people. Xi launched a particularly aggressive assimilation phase. He said that “Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in its adaptation to socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context.

This has been interpreted by Chinese cadres as a policy of “sinizing” Tibetan Buddhism by regulating the religious education program and controlling the recognition of “tulkus” or reincarnations of grand lamas. This is clearly a prelude to the appointment of the 15th Dalai Lama when the current incumbent has passed away.

There is a more insidious aspect of China’s assimilation policy in Tibet, and that is the open encouragement of marriage between Han Chinese and Tibetans.

It should not be ignored that over the years, China has been able to co-opt a certain number of Tibetans in its assimilation project. These Tibetans have developed personal and professional interests in maintaining and consolidating Chinese rule over Tibet. This co-optation has a long history and was already in evidence during the so-called “peaceful liberation” of Tibet in 1951. Those who benefited from their association with Chinese rule over Tibet are not at all enthusiastic about the idea. a reconciliation between the Dalai Lama and the Chinese regime or the possibility of the return of the religious leader to Tibet. The current political stance on Tibet suggests that even a faint prospect of reconciliation, which would suit India best, no longer exists. As a result, the importance of the Tibet issue in Indo-Chinese relations has become more direct and explicit. This will further complicate the search for a new balance in Indo-Chinese relations.