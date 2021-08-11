Iranian Raisi receives invitation to regional summit in Baghdad





TEHRAN, Iran – New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to a scheduled regional summit in Baghdad, his office said on Tuesday during a visit by Iraq’s top diplomat. The invitation was delivered to the Iranian capital by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, a day after Baghdad announced the summit would be held later this month. French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed his intention to attend, while Iraq has said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabian King Salman have also been invited. The Iranian presidency has not confirmed whether Raisi will accept his invitation, but a statement after his meeting with Hussein quoted him welcoming the Iraqi initiative. “Cooperation among the countries of the region without foreign interference is the necessary condition for the stable security of the region,” Raisi added in a statement. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions The presidential announcement came after Hussein met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, Iranian media reported. The two discussed “bilateral ties and [the] latest regional and international developments, ”the ISNA news agency said. Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein handed over Iranian president @raisi_com an official invitation to attend a regional summit in Baghdad, claiming that the summit aims to create a ground for dialogue between countries in the region to reach a collective understanding pic.twitter.com/C7njcU4LAZ – Tehran Times (@ TehranTimes79) August 10, 2021 No date for the Baghdad meeting has yet been announced and the full list of attendees has yet to be released. Iraq seeks to establish itself as a mediator between the Arab countries and Iran. Baghdad has been negotiating since April talks between regional heavyweights Riyadh and Tehran on repairing ties broken in 2016. Raisi, who took office last week, said he saw “no obstacles” to re-establishing ties with the Gulf Kingdom and made improving relations with countries in the region one of the priorities of its administration. Pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq are deeply opposed to the presence of US troops there, and Washington has repeatedly accused them of targeting its staff and interests with rocket and drone attacks.

