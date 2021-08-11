PM orders WAPDA to ensure availability of clean and sufficient water for Karachi – Pakistan





PM orders WAPDA to ensure availability of clean and sufficient water for Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called on WAPDA to ensure the availability of clean and sufficient water for Karachi as soon as possible by adopting all technically feasible and economically viable methods.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of development projects underway as part of the Karachi transformation plan, in Karachi today.

The Prime Minister also called on all other officials to ensure the completion of these projects within the timeframe they have committed, as he is keen to inaugurate them as soon as possible for the well-being and benefit of the Karachiites.

He said that the early completion of federal government projects in Karachi and the swift start of the newly announced works are among the government’s key priorities.

The Prime Minister was informed of the restoration of three great nullahs of Karachi, including Mehmoodabad, Gujar and Orangi and two rivers of Malir and Liyari.

The NDMA chairman said the survey of all nullahs was completed and the anti-encroachment campaign was in full swing.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the latest update of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT projects.

Green Line operations will begin by October this year, as 80 buses will arrive at the port of Karachi from China by mid-September 2021.

Prime Minister Khan was then briefed on rail projects including the Keamari to Pipri Marshalling Yard freight corridor and the modern Karachi Circular Railway.

The freight corridor project, which envisages the dualisation and modernization of a dedicated freight corridor of 50 km from the port of Karachi to Pipri and includes the development of an inland container depot.

The feasibility study for the project has been submitted and it is expected to be launched on the market in October 2021.

The KCR project envisions the construction of an affordable, world-class, 43 km-long public transport system, using environmentally friendly electric trains. The project is expected to hit the market by November 2021.

