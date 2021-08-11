Inflection point pandemic calls for additional precautions

A year and a half after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the world seems to be at an inflection point in the management of the virus, and a clear divide is emerging between advanced and emerging countries. Last time around, your columnist brought up the pros and cons of the UK’s plan to reopen, with the penultimate stage of the July 19 unlock, dubbed Freedom Day “by UK tabloids, when the cases still stood. on the rise, driven by the Delta variant. As I had noted then. (Boris Johnson takes a big bet with Freedom Day, July 26), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a major risk. The bet seems to have been won After peaking, new infections have started to decline, and serious illness, hospitalizations and mortality remain well below levels of previous waves of infection that preceded widespread immunization.

In contrast, in the United States, a clear division emerged between the Red (Republican) and Blue (Democratic) states, with the former having relatively low vaccination levels compared to the latter. This is not due to supply constraints, the United States is flooding with vaccine doses, but because of vaccine hesitancy, much higher among Republicans, especially supporters of former President Donald Trump . As Blue States, such as New York, continue to reopen while maintaining some pandemic-era restrictions, such as social distancing and mask warrants, Red States are seeing an increase in new infections although many, such as Florida, have removed all restrictions related to the pandemic. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has gone so far as to ban local courts from reimposing mask warrants, which the state has eliminated.

Meanwhile, Canada, the other great Anglo-American country in the Western Hemisphere, has taken a sort of middle path. With high vaccination rates, most Canadian provinces are on the path to reopening, albeit at different speeds. So while Ontario, the largest province, retains a mask mandate in interior spaces, other provinces, such as Alberta, have removed it. In the absence of a new major outbreak caused by Delta, which cannot be ruled out, Canada as a whole appears to be on track to return to normalcy, more or less, by the end of the year. fall or early winter.

Variations of this pattern can be seen in other advanced Western countries, such as Europe, all of which have now achieved relatively high vaccination rates, and most of which are now on the path to reopening. This summer saw the return of major music festivals, like the Salzburg Festival in Austria, with relatively few restrictions. Indeed, the festival had even given up the compulsory wearing of the mask in concert halls and theaters, until a fully vaccinated ticket holder tested positive. The mask mandate was hastily reintroduced, but few other restrictions remain. A short distance across the border from the German state of Bavaria, the Bayreuth Festival, dedicated to the music of 19th century composer Richard Wagner, is also back in full swing. Intra-European travel has also roughly returned to normal and foreign tourists have started to return as well.

The story, however, is very different in most emerging and developing countries, where vaccination rates, even of first doses, remain low, with full vaccination percentages often in single digits. These countries, which stretch from Latin America to Africa and Asia, remain extremely vulnerable to outbreaks of infection, especially from the virulent and highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The past few weeks have seen major epidemics in Southeast Asia, somewhat reminiscent of the devastating second wave India experienced earlier this year.

The world is now on the cusp of a two-speed recovery of both the pandemic and the economy driven by differential immunization rates in rich versus poor countries. This has fueled cries for global vaccine fairness, “and even the World Health Organization (WHO) supported the idea. Recently, the WHO called for a hiatus on planned booster doses in several rich countries, arguing that the time has come to increase immunization rates in developing countries.

It is indeed a tragedy that, while rich countries such as the United States and Canada have vast stocks of vaccines, many of which will certainly expire unused, millions of people in the poorest countries are still waiting. a second vaccine, or in many cases even a first shot.

Major international financial organizations, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as banks, investment firms and management consulting firms, have also given weight to the argument, as report after report shows that restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic in many developing countries will be a drag on the nascent global economic recovery.

The implicit argument, although it is rarely stated directly, is that it is in the enlightened self-interest of the rich world to ensure that the poorest parts of the world get up to speed on immunization quickly, otherwise the consequences will be disastrous for the rich. world itself. Not only will the current global recovery come to a halt, but people in rich countries will be at risk of infection with successive new putative variants of Sars-CoV-2, emanating from the large number of unvaccinated people, against whom vaccines currently exist. used will likely be less effective.

Much is at stake as the world finds itself at this point of inflection.

Vivek Dehejia is Associate Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Carleton University, Canada.

