Government to promote tourism from Lasbela to Gwadar: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted Aug 10, 2021 6:38 PM

Imran Khan said around Rs1 trillion has been allocated for development in Balochistan

LASBELA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that improving the quality of life for the public was the government’s top priority.

Inaugurating a tree plantation on Tuesday at Sonmiani Beach in Lesbaila, he said the government has taken many measures for the development of Balochistan as it is linked to Pakistan’s progress.

Imran Khan said that around Rs 1 trillion has been allocated for the development of Balochistan, which is unprecedented in Pakistani history.

The premier said the government was developing a plan to harness the province’s natural resources that could be used for the prosperity of the local population.

He regretted that previous governments had turned a deaf ear to the development of Balochistan. He said steps will be taken to promote tourism along the coastline from Lesbaila to Gwadar.

He urged residents to massively support the government’s reforestation efforts and protect the country’s existing tree cover to avoid the adverse effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Imran said that there are vast possibilities for entertainment in Lasbela, adding that the government will promote tourism from Lasbela to Gwadar.

The first reason given for making the country an attractive destination for Muslims was that due to Islamophobia around the world, Muslims were reluctant to travel to Western or European countries with their families for tourism.

He added that the government was planning to develop seaside tourism and would seek scientific suggestions from quality consultants in this regard.

The Prime Minister said he was fascinated by the beauty of the region. Allah Almighty had blessed the land with precious resources; he said and regretted that in the past people did not do justice to these natural gifts.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to value these donations with appropriate development and planning. He said that once these areas were turned into tourist spots, they would help change the lives of the local people, create jobs with better educational and health facilities.

The Prime Minister said the world was experiencing severe climate impacts in the form of floods and forest fires, affecting different parts of the globe.

He said Pakistan had already taken the lead in global efforts to reverse the impacts of climate change.

A recent report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), made up of a group of scientists, asserted that human activities are altering the world’s temperature in unprecedented ways, has declared the Prime Minister, warning that the increase in temperature would make the globe planet uninhabitable if immediate action was not taken by the world community.

The prime minister noted that the province of Balochistan is lacking in progress and development due to the lack of interest from the former federal governments.

Previous rulers preferred to reside in London without bothering to visit these neglected areas. The Baloch leaders also did not pay attention to the province, he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the system for lifting and transferring ships at the Karachi shipyard and engineering works.

Addressing the event, he said Pakistan is making progress in adopting modern technologies in different fields.

Imran Khan said that technological advancement was not pursued in the past and that we have failed to harness our real potential in all areas.

He said Pakistan was gradually heading for prosperity as the government steered the economy in the right direction with effective and sustainable policies.

The prime minister said these policies are leading to an increase in remittances. He said steps were also being taken to combat money laundering.

He said the government has made efforts to build the country on the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, which teaches us to take our own measures. He said the dependence on foreign support had damaged the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/614335-Govt-will-promote-tourism-from-Lasbela-to-Gwadar-PM-Imran- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos