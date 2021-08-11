Wisconsin Democrat Kind won’t run for 14th term in US House





MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) United States Democratic Representative Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a district in southwestern Wisconsin that former President Donald Trump led in 2020, announced on Tuesday that he wouldn’t run again next year.

Kind is one of seven House Democrats sitting in districts won by Trump. His departure only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year’s midterm election.

The truth is, I’m out of gas, Kind said at a press conference in his hometown of La Crosse. Kind, a moderate, said he was part of a dying breed of pragmatic politicians who believe in two-party politics and find common ground. He said politics shouldn’t be a constant combat sport where the goal is to destroy those on the other side.

Kind, Wisconsins’ longest-running Democratic delegation, was re-elected in 2020 with less than 3 points. Trump took away the sprawling district that borders Minnesota by nearly 5 points. Kind was a prime target for Republicans in 2022 as he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden.

Today’s announcement is indicative of what I hear every day as I travel to District 3: The people of Wisconsin want change, Van Orden said in a statement.

Kind is one of a declining variety of Midwestern Democrats representing largely rural expanses who have shifted to Republicans over the past decade.

Like her moderate Democratic colleague Cheri Bustos, of Moline, Ill., Kind represents counties along the Mississippi River that were once Democrats reliably, as small, working-class manufacturing towns moved to Trump in 2016. The districts of Kinds and Bustos are among seven in the country where voters split their vote in 2020, re-electing the Democratic House member and choosing Trump.

Bustos is also not seeking re-election in 2022 after 10 years in the House.

Kind was first elected in 1996. His announcement that he would not run for a 14th term came a day before the US Census Bureau released demographic data that will determine the lines of Wisconsins’ eight congressional districts. Wisconsin neither wins nor loses a seat, but the lines of the existing eight districts could change dramatically.

Kinds district has become more conservative in recent years. Former President Barack Obama won by 11 points in 2012, but Trump won by more than 4 points in 2016 and 2020. Kind had no opponents in 2016 and won with almost 60% votes in 2018, but he won by just 2.7 points over Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, in 2020.

Kind, 58, said he would have a harder time facing Van Orden in 2022.

Kinds’ retirement is the clearest sign yet that the Democratic House majority is toast, said Mike Berg, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee of Congress.

The 3rd District of Wisconsins is one of three in the state held by Democrats. The other two are in Madison and Milwaukee, while Republicans hold five districts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Kind a committed and effective champion, recognizing his work as a long-time member of the House Ways and Means Committee, championing small businesses, high-paying jobs and working towards protecting the environment, especially along the Mississippi River.

Kind said he would serve the remainder of his term, but did not answer questions from reporters or indicate whether he would run for another post.

Kind earlier this year did not rule out a possible candidacy for the United States Senate next year for the seat currently held by Republican Senator Ron Johnson. Kind has long been mentioned as a potential candidate for a statewide position.

Associated Press writer Tom Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

