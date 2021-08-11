Can Biden’s China Strategy Work?





More importantly, assuming blunting is a strategy, can this work? In the famous 1946 Moscow “Long Telegram”, the diplomat who devised the containment strategy, George Kennan, highlighted America’s miniscule stake in Russia. “We have here,” Kennan wrote, “no investments to protect, no real business to lose, virtually no citizens to protect, few cultural contacts to preserve.” (https://digitalarchive.wilsoncenter.org/…) The exact opposite is the case with China today. The United States does enormous trade with China, its third largest trading partner. Among other things, the Chinese buy more than a fifth of American agricultural exports. (https://www.dtnpf.com/…) Americans have direct investment in China exceeding $ 100 billion and China has direct investment in the United States exceeding $ 50 billion. (https://fas.org/…) Portfolio investments are an order of magnitude larger. According to one estimate, some 72,000 Americans live in China (https://sampi.co/…) and in the 2019-2020 school year, over 370,000 Chinese were studying in the United States (https://opendoorsdata.org/…) A deep economic entanglement with a serious geopolitical rival makes policymakers uncomfortable. This is why, in recent years, the two countries have attempted an economic “decoupling”. (https://www.dtnpf.com/…) Recent examples include Beijing’s crackdown on Chinese companies whose shares are listed on US stock exchanges (https://www.cnbc.com/…) and attempts by some members of Congress to limit Chinese ownership of US farmland (https://www.dtnpf.com/…). So far, however, it is mainly the cabooses that have been decoupled. Most of the freight train is intact. While President Trump used to say that the United States has no need to do business with China at all, no one else is seriously proposing to go this far in decoupling. American companies would vehemently oppose it. For good reason. Just as Chinese companies covet the US market, so American companies are eager to do business in China. Who wants to abandon a rapidly growing market of 1.4 billion people? Other countries certainly do not, and this is a major obstacle to attempts to “blunt China”. The administration’s strategy envisions the United States leading like-minded countries to criticize China’s wrongdoing and oppose its attempts to reshape the world order. But will the followers always follow? Many countries, including U.S. allies like Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union, trade more with China than with the United States. (https://www.economist.com/…) China therefore poses an unusual problem for American strategists. Unlike the Soviet Union, it is not economically isolated. It has strong trade and investment ties with much of the rest of the world, including the United States Indeed, China’s economy, which will inevitably become the world’s largest one day, is the source of its power. The challenge this poses for the United States is as much economic as it is military, at least for now. Does Biden’s strategy take this into account sufficiently? Can “blunting” work in a world where everyone is doing business with China? The strategy also includes, as The Economist noted, a “building America” component. But given Washington’s bitter divisions over how best to build, one wonders what an administration can accomplish. The $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill is a start, and it has now passed the Senate with bipartisan support, but even its final enactment is far from assured. The bottom line is that success will not come easily in building or dulling. Urban Lehner can be contacted at [email protected] (c) Copyright 2021 DTN, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/blogs/an-urbans-rural-view/blog-post/2021/08/10/can-bidens-china-strategy-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos