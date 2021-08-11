Decades after IK Gujrals’ anti-Indira move, Kapil Sibal repeats history for Prime Minister Modi: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon Tribune press service New Delhi, August 10 Almost four decades after Inder Kumar Gujral united pillars of the opposition to build an anti-Indira Gandhi platform in 1982, Congress veteran Kapil Sibal repeated the story on Monday night when he attempted a similar experiment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP. It's the start of a conversation about building the forces to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 and Lok Sabha in 2024, said most of the attendees who buried regional political rivalries to attend the party. Sibal's post-birthday party which quickly became an area of ​​political discussion. Opponents in Punjab – Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP came along, as did the Bengal rivals CPM-CPI and the Trinamool Congress. Also present were party leaders who had not attended formal opposition meetings convened by Congress in recent times, including the BJD, TDP and YSRCP. The dinner hosted by Sibal yesterday brought together politicians of various colors, namely Sharad Pawar from NCP, Derek O Brien and Kalyan Banerjee from TMC, Lalu Yadav from RJD, Akhilesh Yadav from SP, Sitaram Yechury from CPM, Dr Raja from CPI, Jayant Chowdh from RLD, Jayant Chowdh from RLD. , Omar Abdullah from NC, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena, Naresh Gujral from Akali Dal, TK Elangovan from DMK and TDP leaders, P Chidambaram from YSRCP Congress and G 23 members (Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari , Shashi Tharovan, Prithvir among others) "Discussions focused on the defeat of BJP in UP and in 2024. Everyone agreed on the need to work together on anti BJP sentiment," said SAD MP Naresh Gujral, whose father , the late Prime Minister IK Gujral, had attempted the first coalition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. by welcoming pillars like NT Rama Rao; Jyoti Basu; Ramakrishna Hegde, Chandrashekhar, Farooq Abdullah, Biju Patnaik and Harkishen Surjeet among others. "This meeting was a significant attempt to forge an anti-Congress coalition. The assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi changed the political dynamic and Congress won a huge vote of sympathy, but then we had the National Front and United Front governments. The left and the BJP supported VP Singh. The contradictions remained but a larger objective became more important, "said Gujral, who reportedly mentioned at Sibal's dinner that Congress should be" freed from Gandhis control ". The meeting also discussed an exceptional proposal to put forward a common candidate for Lok Sabha from the most dominant state party to defeat the BJP in 2024 – an idea former finance minister P Chidambaram has championed ahead of polls. LS of 2019 and the congressional working committee discussed but did not take. cheeky. One of the main outcomes of yesterday's meeting was the decision of NCP leader Sharad Pawar to experience a Maharashtra as Maha Vikas Aghadi in the UP and to support SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in the elections to the UP. 'State. It remains to be seen where that would leave Congress with Priyanka Vadra in charge of the UP secretary general. Sibal for his part declared that the aim of his initiative was "to add to and not to subtract from the forces of Congress". "This conversation will only strengthen Congress since the idea is to come together against a government that destroys the idea of ​​India," Sibal said. It is not clear whether, like the initiative of the late IK Gujral which was followed by meetings in Hyderabad (organized by NTR), Srinagar (organized by Farooq Abdullah) and Kolkata (organized by Jyoti Basu), the dinner meet of Sibal would have fallout. But that's what most leaders are hoping for.

