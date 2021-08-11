In defiance of Trump, more than a third of Senate GOP backs infrastructure bill





Calls by former President Donald Trump to thwart the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s agenda went unheeded by 19 Senate Republicans, who joined the 50 Democratic Senators voting on Tuesday in adopting a $ 550 billion infrastructure package. dollars.

The ‘yes’ votes were one of Trump’s most important reprimands, which maintains a strong grip on the party base and sought unsuccessfully to strike an infrastructure deal when he was in power.

In recent weeks, Trump has criticized Republicans for supporting the effort and threatened them with potential major challengers. While he did not specify what he specifically disliked about the bill, he framed his opposition in terms of limiting future Democratic legislation.

“This is a loser for the United States, a terrible deal, and makes Republicans look weak and stupid and stupid,” he said in a statement last month. “It shouldn’t be done. It allows Democrats to go beyond what everyone thought possible in future legislation.… Don’t do it, Patriotic Republicans will never forget! , a lot of primaries will come your way! “

But threats were not enough to deter 40% of the Republican caucus.

Trump focused much of his anger on Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He said the proposal was “the start of the Green New Deal” before criticizing McConnell for not bringing forward an infrastructure package during his presidency, when McConnell was the Senate Majority Leader.

Trump’s White House has repeatedly attempted to hold an “infrastructure week” to focus the administration’s message on the need for an infrastructure bill. But after Trump repeatedly derailed such efforts by detonating controversial tweets that absorbed media attention, “infrastructure week” became a running joke in Washington over his lack of discipline in his messages.

Senators who broke up with Trump were McConnell, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of South Carolina Iowa, Rob Portman from Ohio, Mitt Romney from Utah, Roger Wicker from Mississippi, Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis from North Carolina, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch from Idaho, and Kevin Cramer and John Hoven of North Dakota.

Among the supporters were five senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial and two others who are not seeking re-election next year.

But the group also included senators who rarely disagreed with Trump and who came from states he won overwhelmingly last fall. Five of the GOP senators who backed the deal come from states Trump won in the last election by more than 30 points.

“There is a joke around town that infrastructure week has passed so many times that people are a little cynical when we talk about it,” said chief negotiator Portman, one of the outgoing senators, before the vote. “Well, today is infrastructure day, we’re actually going to see what we’ve been talking about, namely the Senate, on a bipartisan basis, saying you know what, it’s time to fix our roads and our bridges. So we can do this responsibly, not by raising taxes for the American people, but by making large investments in long-term capital assets that will last for years. “

At the same time, the package has been viewed with skepticism by some progressive House Democrats who say it does not go far enough. President Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said the bill will not get a vote in the House until the Senate passes a separate and larger set of measures to strengthen the social safety net.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/defiance-trump-more-one-third-senate-gop-backs-infrastructure-bill-n1276487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

