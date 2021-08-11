Stanley Johnson’s ’embarrassing’ appearance in BBC climate debate canceled

The BBC’s labeling of Stanley Johnson as an “environmentalist” during a discussion of the climate crisis has been called “embarrassing” by the Scottish Greens.

The party condemned the broadcaster for allowing the Prime Minister’s father to “disguise” himself as an independent expert during a debate on UK government policy.

Johnson was interviewed Monday on BBC Newsnight, which focused on a landmark UN report that warned that human activity is causing “unprecedented” changes in Earth’s climate, some of which are now irreversible.

The International Panel on Climate Change predicts a rise in global temperature of more than 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels over the next two decades, exceeding the limits set by the Paris Agreement on the climate of 2015.

Johnson – whose presence on the show sparked a deluge of complaints from viewers on social media – has been billed as an “environmentalist.”

Host Kirsty Wark asked her for her opinion on the approach the UK government should take.

The former Conservative MEP said: ‘Where we are right now, what we are up against, I see a really important thing that the government needs to do and that is to move resolutely down the path of carbon taxation. This is the basic polluter principle, we all signed on when I was in the EU in the 1970s, we actually had a legal instrument that the UK also applied.

“We have to go, and part of that is having border carbon taxes as well. Yes, we will impose our own standards and our own taxes and our own taxes, and it will generate so much money that we can help the white van man, the disadvantaged sectors of society with the additional funds raised.

“It is a critically important instrument which is not being emphasized enough at the moment.”

Wark asked Johnson if he had “tried to persuade the Prime Minister to do this,” to which he replied: “I think he’s got this one.

Johnson appeared in a segment alongside economist Kate Raworth and former UK government’s chief economic officer Vicky Price.

But the presence of the Prime Minister’s father angered viewers and dismayed climate change activists.

Scottish Greens for Culture and Media spokesperson Ross Greer told the National it was “embarrassing” that the BBC saw Johnson as a suitable guest.

He said: “Calling the Prime Minister’s father an ‘environmentalist’ undermines the credibility of the BBC on the most pressing challenge facing the planet.

“Boris Johnson pledged to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on fossil fuels, road expansions and nuclear weapons, and on a day when United Nations climatologists warned of the potential loss of entire countries in our lifetime , it’s embarrassing that her father is seen as a suitable guest for the BBC’s premier news program.

Greer continues: “Yesterday’s report could not be clearer about the scientific evidence that shows the stakes and the urgency of this problem. The media can play an important role in holding the UK and Scottish governments to account, but not in allowing those close to our top politicians to pose as independent critics. ”

Several prominent figures have also criticized the BBC on social media.

Academic and national contributor Gerry Hassan wrote: “British politics and media where what matters rather than what you know is what matters. One example: the shameless Stanley Johnson, father of the shameless Boris Johnson.”

Former Labor MP Thelma Walker joked: “Stanley Johnson, after covering the environment this week, will switch to parenthood next week…”

Ash Sarkar, political expert and editor-in-chief of Novara Media, said he was asked to appear on the show to discuss whether the climate crisis was “taken seriously enough”.

She explained, “Newsnight asked me to continue last night (it didn’t end up happening because they wanted to go in a different direction which is okay). And the producer asked me if I thought the media took climate change quite seriously.

“You’ll never guess what happened next!” ”

Johnson made headlines last year after flying to Greece, via Bulgaria, despite government advice against “all but essential international travel” due to the pandemic.

He insisted at the time that he was “on essential business” to ensure his Greek rental property was “Covid-proof” before the holidays restart.

One social media user said: “Stanley Johnson, so determined to tackle climate change, that he took two planes to avoid a ban on direct flights from the UK to Greece.

“All at a time when everyone was told to avoid travel abroad unless absolutely necessary. ”

While in Brussels, Johnson was head of the pollution prevention division at the European Commission. In 1984, he received the Greenpeace Award for Outstanding Service to the Environment for his activism.

Newsnight also broadcast a panel discussion that included lead author of the climate change report, Dr Frederike Otto, fictitious Labor Secretary of the Environment Luke Pollard, as well as Conservative MP and environmental audit committee member James Gray.

A BBC spokesperson told The National: ‘The entire program was environmentally focused and Mr Johnson was one of seven guests. He participated in a roundtable, representing a range of viewpoints.