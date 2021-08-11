UK records highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since March

Britain on Tuesday reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month’s increase in the number of cases s’ is translated into deaths, according to government data.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday fell to 23,510 from 25,161 on Monday – less than half of the peak of 54,674 recorded on July 17, shortly before the removal of most social distancing measures in England.

But coronavirus cases have started to rise again, with 196,047 Britons infected with COVID-19 last week, 7% more than the week before and the highest rolling seven-day total this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government moved forward with easing COVID-19 restrictions in England due to the wide rollout of vaccinations which he said had largely broken the link between infections and subsequent hospitalizations and deaths .

Three-quarters of UK adults have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 89% have received at least one.

Britain suffered 130,503 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the second-highest in Europe after Russia and one of the highest in the world.

However, deaths and hospital admissions were much lower after the most recent wave of cases than before. Some 622 deaths from COVID have been recorded in the past seven days, up 15% from the previous week but well below the weekly death toll of over 8,000 earlier this year.

