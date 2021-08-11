The G7’s B3W infrastructure plan cannot compete with China. This is not the point.

In early June, the Group of Seven (G7) announced plans to mobilize hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments for low- and middle-income countries. the White House Fact Sheet describes this Build Back Better World (B3W) plan as a transparent, high-level, values-driven infrastructure partnership. He also clearly alludes to strategic competition with China.

This framework refers to China’s global infrastructure plan, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Launched in 2013, BRI is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy effort and the world’s largest infrastructure program, totaling around $ 575 billion. Since the creation of the BRI, the G7 has expressed concerns about its potential to develop China’s political, economic, technological and military influence at the expense of the West and the rules-based international order. At first glance, this strategic competition doesn’t really look like a competition. B3W cannot compete with China’s lower costs, more flexible standards, and faster turnaround times. Nonetheless, the G7 initiative could still be a huge victory for global well-being, sustainable development and multilateralism.

The two regimes differ significantly in scope, funding and governance. Rather than physical infrastructure, the G7 plan places human infrastructure at the heart of its global development ambitions. The White House and the G7 focus on the goals of promoting health security, digital technology and gender equality, goals consistent with other G7 initiatives, ranging from global vaccine distribution to decarbonization to scaling up girls’ education.

In contrast, while China has recently renewed his claims develop the Health Silk Road, the Digital Silk Road and the Green Silk Road, its overwhelming concentration remains on traditional projects such as ports, roads, dams, railways, power plants and telecommunications facilities. If the G7 intends to outbid China as the main supplier of traditional infrastructure, bread and butter, channeling funds towards social spending and human capital development is not the way to go.

B3W is also facing funding issues. the G7 press release urges each of its members to mobilize the necessary funding from their own development institutions, bilateral partnerships, multilateral development banks and other international financial institutions. B3W also aspires to raise substantial private capital for its infrastructure investments, which has generally been difficult due to perceived risks in developing and emerging markets, including weak rule of law, macroeconomic instability, and environmental, social, health and security risks.

China also had limited success by raising private capital for the BIS, but it was able to overcome this challenge through other sources of funding. These included bilateral funding agreements between Chinese banks and developing countries, with infrastructure projects themselves serving as collateral for loans. Such direct funding mechanisms, which allow Beijing to fund otherwise unbankable projects, are unlikely to feature in B3W, due to separations between state and private companies in Western countries.

The biggest difference between the two initiatives is B3W’s emphasis on good governance. the White House devotes entire paragraphs to the values-driven nature of the plan, underscoring its commitment to transparency and financial, environmental and social sustainability. The G7 specifically promises to devote itself to the fight against corruption, social inclusion, high labor guarantees and the fight against climate change.

In contrast, the BIS raises important governance concerns. Some are financial, focused on corruption, lack of loan transparency and unsustainable debt traps for recipient countries. Others are social and environmental, resulting from the BRI’s poor labor standards and histories of socio-ecological damage. For example, a port project underway in Peru should eradicate local flora and fauna, emit significant toxic pollutants and displace local communities.

Collectively, these differences suggest that B3W is unlikely to pose a serious geopolitical threat to China’s BIS. B3W’s stricter standards will lead to more public scrutiny, higher upfront costs, and longer lead times, which less competitive. Without direct funding mechanisms, B3W is also less streamlined. Other attempts to compete with BRI by the Group of twenty, Japan, ME, and the Blue Point Network all failed to challenge Beijing. B3W should follow suit.

But it doesn’t matter. Many of B3W’s goals, for example, those related to climate and gender equality are outside the scope of the BRIs. As a result, B3W is less of a challenge and more of a complement to BRI. More importantly, whatever its strategic intent, B3W still has the potential to improve global well-being, strengthen systems of good governance and strengthen partnerships.

Regardless of whether it competes with BRI, B3W can still facilitate big gains in human welfare. The world is currently facing a A $ 40 trillion infrastructure deficit, a deficit only exacerbated by COVID-19 and recent China BRI reduction. World economy relies on infrastructurehuman and physical to connect supply chains and efficiently move goods, people and services. While the significance of B3W’s focus on hard infrastructure remains uncertain, even plans to invest in soft infrastructure such as digital technologies and health systems can improve global well-being.

B3W’s values-based approach will strengthen human and labor standards, while promoting financial solvency in recipient countries. In contrast, the infamous BRI reported abusive labor practices like human trafficking, forced labor and unsafe conditions endanger the lives of workers. In addition, the BRI’s dependence on migrant labor and the limited transfer of skills undermine sustainable growth and development.

The G7’s commitment to high environmental standards will also help the world tackle climate change and the destruction of nature. Although in 2019, China committed to greening BRI investments, the BRI remains dominated by fossil fuels, and in 2020, coal accounted for 40% of the capacity of Chinese power plants abroad. The BRI continues to export coal-fired power plants for decades in the dependence of partner countries on carbon-intensive energy, as modern coal-fired plants have a lifetime over thirty-five years old. If B3W follows through on its stated priority of the Paris Climate Agreement and Agenda 2030 (in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals), it could provide a green energy alternative to developing countries.

Finally, B3W will advance global multilateralism, which China’s bilateral-focused BIS has challenged. Beyond the revival of solidarity and partnership between the G7 countries, B3W lays the foundations for a new productive strategic relationship between the West and developing countries. The plan signals that the United States and the G7 are back in the development game and committed to advancing global economic recovery and prosperity from COVID-19. The B3W initiative is also geopolitically smart. Previously, the Western response to the BIS has been to point out its shortcomings and warn of Beijing’s increased influence, without offering a real alternative. B3W provides developing countries with tangible options and puts G7 money where it is heard, while giving aid recipients a voice to tailor promised aid to their needs.

B3W can help rebuild a more secure, connected and prosperous world. To be successful, you don’t have to beat BRI China. It just needs to keep its promises, putting the needs of B3W partners first and investing in a financially, socially and environmentally sustainable manner. And it doesn’t hurt to build partnerships, value systems, and credibility along the way.