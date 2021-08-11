Politics
China’s role in UK nuclear projects under review
Britain’s electricity imports hit record highs as more power plants close to retirement
China’s future involvement in UK nuclear projects is on hold as UK ministers voice concerns over the involvement of China General Nuclear Power Corp. (CGN) in critical infrastructure across the country.
CGN has a 20% stake in the development of the planned £ 20bn (US $ 27.8bn) Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, on the east coast of England, with an option to continue the construction phase. EDF Energy holds 80% of the capital.
The two 1630 MW reactors are of French Framatome design. This is the same technology for Hinkley Point C in Somerset, southwest England, where CGN has a 33.5% stake. Construction of the 23 billion pound facility is well underway and the plant is expected to come into operation in 2026.
CGN also has ambitions to use its own reactor design for a power plant at Bradwell on-Sea in Essex, on the south-east coast.
The Chinese firm must have its Hualong One HPR1000 reactor approved by the British authorities, the approval process being well advanced and a decision expected next year. UK approval would also be a boost to winning projects elsewhere in Europe.
In 2015, at a time of good relations between the UK and China, the two countries discussed the UK’s long-term energy needs and how the three projects would fit into it. Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the UK in October of the same year, speaking with Prime Minister David Cameron on closer economic ties.
Controversial subject
But the relationship has since deteriorated. The UK has barred Chinese company Huawei from participating in the rollout of the country’s 5G infrastructure, and China’s role in the UK nuclear industry has become a controversial topic.
A recent article in China daily quoted analysts as saying that excluding CGN would damage the UK’s reputation as a credible global partner, as it would involve retroactively removing CGN from the Sizewell C consortium.
The Chinese state newspaper quoted a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London as saying that “China-UK cooperation on nuclear energy is mutually beneficial. If such cooperation is to be suspended under duress, it will be against the interests of the United Kingdom. in terms of benefiting from China’s advanced technology and capital investment, developing clean energy to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality, and proving that it is a credible global partner. “
UK electricity imports hit their highest monthly level in July, accounting for 15% of the month’s total supply, according to the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA).
The NIA says record imports mean the country is increasingly dependent on international market conditions and the energy policies of other countries. The UK also has no future guarantee of the carbon intensity of what matters.
Disposal plans
Belgium announced that it would phase out nuclear energy by 2025 and called for investing in gas, the carbon intensity of which is 40 times that of nuclear and wind power, to partly replace gas. capacity. Britain also imports electricity from the Netherlands, which relies heavily on fossil fuels, including coal, for its electricity supply.
At present, nuclear power from France constitutes the bulk of imports, followed by Belgium. Most of the time, Britain imports nearly 3 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power from Europe, which is close to the equivalent output of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk at 3.2 GW.
“If we are to produce clean and reliable energy that would support tens of thousands of well-paying jobs across the UK, we need to invest in new UK nuclear projects,” said NIA Managing Director Tom Greatrex . “If we are happy enough to rely on French and Belgian nuclear power, we should be happy enough to build our own. If we do not act now to build new nuclear capacity, the gap will be closed by more gas. bought in imported markets from Europe, and the jobs and skills supported by these stations will disappear.
The Hunterston B, Hinkley Point B, Heysham I and Hartlepool nuclear power plants are all expected to close by the end of March 2024, representing more than 4 GW of nominal generating capacity. Hunterston and Hinkley Point B will be draining by mid-2022.
Of the existing fleet, only the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor, with a capacity of 1.2 GW, should be operational after 2030.
