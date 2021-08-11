Politics
Covid deaths climb to 146 in deadliest day since March as cases dip to 23,510
CoronavirusThe related deaths recorded 146 deaths on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the highest number of deaths since March 6, when 153 deaths were recorded in official data.
While the number of deaths soared, new daily infections plummeted to 23,510 new positive cases.
He compared 25 161 new Mondays coronavirus daily cases and 37 deaths.
Early in the day Covid cases in London by borough have been revealed with nine areas recording an increase in infections.
The new coronavirus data comes hours after Boris Johnson celebrated the vaccination of more than three-quarters of adults in the UK.
A total of 86,780,455 doses were administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75%), according to DHSC statistics.
The Prime Minister said: Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three quarters of all UK adults. This is a great national achievement that we should all be proud of.
It is so important that those who have not been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to reserve their jab – to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow all of us to enjoy our freedoms safely.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: Three in four adults in the UK have now received both doses of the vaccine which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, the volunteers and everyone involved in the deployment.
Also, in the news of the coronavirus, the director of Oxford Vaccine Group said collective immunity was not a possibility with the Delta variant.
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard said collective immunity was mythical and warned that a vaccination program should not be built around the idea of achieving it.
Speaking to the multi-stakeholder group on the coronavirus, he said: Anyone who is not yet vaccinated, at some point, will encounter the virus.
I think we are in a situation here with this current variant where collective immunity is not a possibility because it always infects vaccinated individuals.
