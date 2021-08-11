Why and how the Chinese economy will slow down

In geopolitics, overestimating an adversary is as dangerous as underestimating him. Over the past three decades, the United States has made a series of strategic mistakes regarding China. After waking up late, the United States and its allies could now overreact to the Chinese threat and start calamitous wars. Along with trade wars and sanctions, there is a rapid escalation in military operations by all parties. China is building hundreds of silos for nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles; the invasion of Taiwan has become a hot topic; and the South China Sea is witness to warships from all over the world, from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Australia.

These actions are all based on fear of a possible world order dictated by the illiberal Communist Party of China. The cornerstone of this fear is the belief that the Chinese economy will continue to grow and overtake that of the United States. Of course, the country with the biggest economy will ultimately have the biggest army as well as the most dominant currency. However, China’s continued ascendancy is not a done deal. In my book, I describe two possible scenarios, one of which reveals how China can stumble. Let’s see how.

China has experienced spectacular growth over the past 20 years. However, the next 20 years will be very different due to the confluence of four critical factors: a mature economy, peak migration, unsustainable debt and demographic challenges. China’s increasingly autocratic government could also become a stumbling block.

Mature economy

The Chinese economy has matured in many ways, wages and productivity are starting to peak, construction has flattened, and consumer markets are saturated. For example, wages in manufacturing have increased tenfold over the past two decades, but now factories are cutting wages to stay competitive. High tech workers and millennials are already tiredness culture 996 (work 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 6 days a week) and cannot work harder. China has already built most of the infrastructure it needs. No more superfluous highways, bridges, high-speed trains, skyscrapers, etc. just to increase GDP. Finally, China’s middle class now has all the essential homes, appliances and gadgets, which means that many of the markets that have driven China’s growth in the past are shrinking.

China is also experiencing many of the woes of over-indebted developed countries, high inequalities, unaffordable housing, expensive education, etc. All of these factors limit discretionary household spending, which has an impact on GDP.

Thus, it is not surprising that the Chinas GDP growth rate fell from 14% a few years ago to less than 6% in 2019. Economists predict it will be 2 to 3% by the end of this decade.

Migration peak

One of the main pillars of China’s growth over the past 40 years has been the growth of urban population, which increased more than four times. Hundreds of millions of Chinese from rural areas have settled in cities. These migrants made China the world factory. These unsung heroes also did all the dangerous and dirty jobs in mining, construction, etc. and built the modern cities of China.

However, what was once the largest human migration in world history has slowed down. Over the next decade, China’s urban population will grow by less than 1% per year. This drastic reduction in migration is reflected in the demographics of elderly migrants (50+) who now outnumber young people (16-30).

Fewer and older migrants will affect the factories, construction, and concert sectors (like ridesharing and food / parcel delivery services) that are crucial to China’s growth.

Unsustainable debt

Chinese total debt is three times bigger than its GDP without including the infamous and opaque shadow banking. Many large business conglomerates, including state-owned enterprises, have gone bankrupt in the past two years, or are on the brink of collapse. Evergrande, HNA Group, Anbang Insurance, Huarong Bank, Suning and Wanda are notable examples of mega-companies whose debt-fueled growth has come to a disastrous end. Chinese household debt has also more than tripled in the past eight years. The systemic risks in the Chinese economy are very real.

China’s total debt has grown 160% over the past eight years, from $ 16 trillion to $ 42 trillion, while GDP has only grown by 73%. In other words, debt has grown twice as fast as GDP.

China has survived thirty years of capitalism without a major financial crisis thanks to meticulous management and government bailouts. But now the system is getting too complex and too big to be saved by the technocrats.

Demographic crisis

While financial problems can be carried over by printing money, there is no way to defuse the demographic time bomb. The median age in China is now 40. Populations of retirees and seniors are growing rapidly – in China, men retire at 60 and women at 55 or 50, depending on employment. There are already around 300 million retirees in China. This phenomenon, combined with the increase in life expectancy, threatens to bankruptcy the pension fund by 2035.

Chinese couples neither want nor can afford to have more than one child. Thus, young women are laughing to the government new one-child policy (the disastrous one-child policy ended in 2015 but did not stop the decline in the fertility rate). In addition, young people are delaying marriages and divorce rates are also increasing. For millions of men, marriage isn’t even an option due to the imbalance male-female ratio (there are 116 men for every 100 women in the 15-24 age group). The number of births in 2020 has been the lowest since 1961, the year of Mao Zedong’s great famine. This year tends to be worse.

Labor force sharp four years ago and will have 100 million fewer workers by the end of this decade.

By the way, Chinese statistics are notoriously rigged as funding for local governments depends on favorable numbers for births, schoolchildren, etc. Some rural parents also get multiple birth certificates for their children for different provinces (this is due to the hukou system, which determines access to schools, hospitals, etc. system creates a permanent subclass out of the 280 million migrants as well as their children). Beijing also likes false figures because they help project a positive image among foreign investors.

Unsurprisingly, experts say China’s total population is overestimated by around 120 million and has already started to decline. The real fertility rate in China is likely around 1, well below the replacement rate of 2.1.

Maybe Xi Jinping understands the consequences of all these formidable challenges and therefore tries to make China a superpower before its decline becomes apparent.

China’s political regression

Xi Jinping became Mao v2.0 and the president of Everything. Xi amended the Chinese constitution to remove term limit for himself, jailed his political opponents and crushed what was left of free speech. There is no private media in China, and state media have promised absolute loyalty to Xi. Modern-day government censors and Red Guards ensure there is no criticism of Xi and his policies on Chinese social media. Ordinary citizens, bloggers, human rights lawyers and citizen journalists are arrested on false charges such as spreading rumors, picking up disputes or subversion. In this stifling environment, liberals and reformists have no voice and ultra-nationalism is on the rise.

Without checks and balances, the totalitarian government has also cracked down on the tech industry with capricious and draconian regulations. Chinese tech giants have lost more than $ 1 trillion in market capitalization this year. Whether these attacks are motivated by communist ideology or Xi’s desire to consolidate his power, the bottom line will be detrimental to innovation, the key pillar of economic growth.

Geopolitical calculation errors

Centennial of the CCP speech this year, Xi Jinping reiterated that unique changes are imminent. It is a reference to the end of the American century. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the Beijing consensus is that The east rises and the west declines. In a way, China now resembles pre-WWI Germany, a rising power too eager to become No.1. However, such proud ambition without honest analyzes of China’s economic and geopolitical challenges will lead to dangerous confrontations. China is still a developing country where 600 million people live of less than $ 200 per month. In addition, China does not have military alliances and even most of its neighbors prefer United States

Conclusion

Over the past forty years, China has enjoyed tremendous success under the rules-based international order. Thus, there is no need to question or overturn this system. The strategic imperative for China should be peaceful development, which requires opening up its economy, reforming its state-owned enterprises, implementing the rule of law, raising the standards of human rights. man, the adoption of free speech / free media and the achievement of a secure rapprochement with the United States, Japan, Taiwan, India and others.

China, the United States and the allies of the Americas must come to the negotiating table with objective facts rather than wishful thinking or delusions of grandeur. The American century is drawing to a close, but Pax Americana will not be replaced by Pax Sinica in the emerging multipolar world. In this spirit, the goal should be to disengage from the rivalry of the great powers and to peacefully pursue economic and technological progress.