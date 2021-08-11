Boris Johnson’s Big Bang investment needs more clarity





In a joint letter last week, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak challenged the country’s asset managers to trigger an investment Big Bang, unlock the hundreds of billions of pounds from UK institutional investors and use to boost UK recovery. The investment big bang were the only words in bold in the letter, a seemingly exaggerated comparison to Margaret Thatchers’ Big Bang 1986, the momentous day of London Stock Exchange deregulation. This letter, on the other hand, contained few details on the technical details of how pension funds should invest in these assets, and the only new detail in it, from what I could see. , was the slogan. The feeling, however, is important. As the UK emerges from the pandemic and reconsiders some regulations, following its departure from the European Union, the government is signaling that it plans to reshape the UK’s investment environment by further encouraging corporate investment. risks by investors. But it comes up against several obstacles. The challenge does not (and should) force pension funds to invest in illiquid assets. Ultimately, the priority of trustees is to invest in the best interests of plan members, regardless of what the government wants. Most last-pay retirement plans are now closed, risk-free, and heavily invested in fixed income securities. These regimes are unlikely to reallocate capital to private companies and infrastructure, given their commitments. With defined contribution plans, the investment risk has been placed squarely on individuals. Following the bankruptcy of Woodford Investment Management and the suspension of various real estate funds, investors are increasingly wary of illiquid assets. The governments’ position also contradicts the recent emphasis in regulation on protecting private investors and not encouraging risk-taking. The government is also trying to improve access by proposing that the 0.75 percent cap on annual management fees for self-enrolled workers in occupational pensions be removed, to allow schemes to invest more in occupational pensions. illiquid assets, more expensive to manage, such as private equity, venture capital and infrastructure. While I think it’s welcome, it hasn’t come without controversy. The professional pension body issued a statement shortly after its announcement, warning that an easing of the fee cap protecting millions of savers from high fees could wipe tens of thousands of their retirement funds. The UK Infrastructure Bank, which launched earlier this year, is offering pension funds new ways to invest in this asset. The problem is, a lot of specialist knowledge is required to determine if what it offers is a good investment. Read Chris Dillows’ thoughts on the subject. The UK needs to invest more in long-term assets, but governments’ enthusiasm to channel assets into them begs the question of why it is relying on the private sector and not investing more of its own money, especially in infrastructure. Perhaps this is the reason pension plans were cautious in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/managing-your-money/2021/08/10/boris-johnson-s-investment-big-bang-needs-more-clarity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos