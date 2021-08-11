Social media abuse: Twitter says UK is by far the main source of comments after Euro 2020 final

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all suffered racist abuse on social media after England’s final Euro 2020 loss to Italy

The UK was “by far” the main source of “heinous racist abuse” on Twitter following England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final, the social media platform said.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were abused after missing the penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Twitter deleted 1,622 tweets over the next 24 hours, but ID verification “would be unlikely to prevent abuse,” It said. external link

“Of the permanently suspended accounts, 99% of their owners were identifiable.”

Police arrested 11 people for posting racist posts on social media after the final, with nearly four times as many criminal comments posted by people overseas than in the UK.

However, Twitter said: “While many have rightly pointed out the global nature of the conversation, it’s also important to recognize that the UK was – by far – the biggest source of abusive tweets that we have deleted. “

Automated tools helped the platform identify and delete tweets immediately.

“Since our update in February, we’ve improved our proactive tools to identify racist abuse and deleted just under 13,000 Tweets, 95% of which were proactively identified,” Twitter added.

“Soon we will be testing a new product feature that temporarily automatically blocks accounts using malicious language.

“We are determined to do everything possible, along with our partners, to prevent these obnoxious views and behaviors from being seen on and off the platform.”

Racist abuse of England players ‘unforgivable’ – Southgate

There have been many calls within football for social media companies to take more action against discrimination on their platforms.

Earlier this year, clubs, players, athletes and a number of sports organizations participated in a four-day social media boycott to try to fight against abuse and discrimination.

And last week the The Professional Footballers Association called on Twitter stop taking the “easy” option to tackle abuse against online gamers.

New research showed a 48% increase in racist abuse sent to players on the social media platform in the second half of last season, and that the majority of accounts that sent the abuse were still on Twitter. no later than last month.

After Rashford, Saka and Sancho were targeted, there was, among other things, the conviction of the Duke of Cambridge, the Football Association and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PL announces new anti-discrimination measures

Fans found guilty of abuse could be banned for life from all Premier League stadiums under new anti-discrimination measures to be implemented from the start of the 2021-22 season.

All 20 clubs have signed up to the measures and together they will apply league-wide sanctions for anyone found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive manner towards players, staff, officials, stewards or fans. attending a Premier League match – both in person and online.

“The commitment of all clubs to enforcing the league-wide bans demonstrates that there is no room for discrimination of any kind in football and we will continue to work together to fight against all of them. forms of prejudice, “Premier League general manager Richard Masters said.

“Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities from all walks of life. We call on fans to join us and our clubs in helping to fight discrimination by challenging and reporting abuse wherever they see it.”