Politics
Social media abuse: Twitter says UK is by far the main source of comments after Euro 2020 final
The UK was “by far” the main source of “heinous racist abuse” on Twitter following England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final, the social media platform said.
Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were abused after missing the penalty shootout loss to Italy.
Twitter deleted 1,622 tweets over the next 24 hours, but ID verification “would be unlikely to prevent abuse,” It said.
“Of the permanently suspended accounts, 99% of their owners were identifiable.”
Police arrested 11 people for posting racist posts on social media after the final, with nearly four times as many criminal comments posted by people overseas than in the UK.
However, Twitter said: “While many have rightly pointed out the global nature of the conversation, it’s also important to recognize that the UK was – by far – the biggest source of abusive tweets that we have deleted. “
Automated tools helped the platform identify and delete tweets immediately.
“Since our update in February, we’ve improved our proactive tools to identify racist abuse and deleted just under 13,000 Tweets, 95% of which were proactively identified,” Twitter added.
“Soon we will be testing a new product feature that temporarily automatically blocks accounts using malicious language.
“We are determined to do everything possible, along with our partners, to prevent these obnoxious views and behaviors from being seen on and off the platform.”
There have been many calls within football for social media companies to take more action against discrimination on their platforms.
Earlier this year, clubs, players, athletes and a number of sports organizations participated in a four-day social media boycott to try to fight against abuse and discrimination.
And last week the The Professional Footballers Association called on Twitter stop taking the “easy” option to tackle abuse against online gamers.
New research showed a 48% increase in racist abuse sent to players on the social media platform in the second half of last season, and that the majority of accounts that sent the abuse were still on Twitter. no later than last month.
After Rashford, Saka and Sancho were targeted, there was, among other things, the conviction of the Duke of Cambridge, the Football Association and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
PL announces new anti-discrimination measures
Fans found guilty of abuse could be banned for life from all Premier League stadiums under new anti-discrimination measures to be implemented from the start of the 2021-22 season.
All 20 clubs have signed up to the measures and together they will apply league-wide sanctions for anyone found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive manner towards players, staff, officials, stewards or fans. attending a Premier League match – both in person and online.
“The commitment of all clubs to enforcing the league-wide bans demonstrates that there is no room for discrimination of any kind in football and we will continue to work together to fight against all of them. forms of prejudice, “Premier League general manager Richard Masters said.
“Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities from all walks of life. We call on fans to join us and our clubs in helping to fight discrimination by challenging and reporting abuse wherever they see it.”
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever – here is all you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58159878
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com