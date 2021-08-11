Morning Summary August 11, 2021





A selective list of stories to read before you start your day.



The Lok Sabha passed the 127th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021 on Tuesday with unanimous support in the House and not a single vote against, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar, stating that it was necessary to carefully consider the request made. by several Lok Sabha MPs to remove the 50% cap on bookings currently in place. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ruled out any change in the withdrawal of his troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban increasingly takes control of much of the country. The Rajya Sabha witnessed extraordinary scenes on Tuesday, with members of the opposition, the majority dressed in black or sporting black stripes, climbed the table in front of the president, protesting against the government for trying to push forward a diluted debate on the issue of farmers. instead of going for a repeal of the three controversial farm laws. The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned parliament that the nation was losing patience with the arrival of criminals in politics even as it imposed fines on major political parties, including the BJP and Congress, for hiding the past from voters criminal of the candidates they presented. in Bihar Assembly polls last year. As Parliament’s monsoon session draws to a close with key bills passed in both chambers without any debate as the opposition continued to protest and demand a discussion of allegations of espionage using of spyware Pegasus, the opposition leader to Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of deliberately passing bills amid the din. India will temporarily relocate India-based staff from the Mazar-e-Sharif consulate in Afghanistan, an official said on Tuesday. The decision came on a day when the government made an urgent appeal for the evacuation of all Indian nationals from the Afghan city on a special flight scheduled to operate on Tuesday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the second phase of Ujjwala’s gas connection program for the poor and said it would bring the greatest relief to lakhs of migrant worker families in the country. Under Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana), migrant workers would no longer have to struggle to obtain proof of address documents to get gas connections, Modi said. In a change of position, the YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal, who have both kept a distance from the opposition, are now backing the demand to submit the controversial 2021 General Insurance Amendment Bill (Nationalization ) to a select committee. India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Tuesday that applicants in the Pegasus spy case should trust the Supreme Court and not engage in parallel proceedings and debates on social media platforms and other media while their case is ongoing. pending. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following a flurry of sexual harassment allegations in disgrace a year after being widely praised nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the busiest days. gloomy outbreaks of COVID-19. Lionel Messi has finalized a deal on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and arrived in the French capital on Tuesday to complete the transfer which confirms the end of a long-standing association with Barcelona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/morning-digest-august-11-2021/article35848129.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos