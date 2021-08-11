Allegations of Abuse Related to Chinese Belt and Road Projects: Report | Politics News

At least 679 incidents of alleged human rights violations have been uncovered and linked to the business operations of Chinese companies abroad, according to a new report, shedding light on China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its consequences for marginalized communities.

In a report released Wednesday, the Business and Human Rights Resource Center (BHRRC) found that the alleged abuses are more likely to take place in countries with weaker governance and where Chinese investments are dominant.

The London-based watchdog group monitors allegations of human rights repercussions from more than 10,000 companies around the world.

Almost a third of the alleged abuses recorded between 2013 and 2020 took place in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia, according to the report. African and Latin American countries also featured prominently, notably Peru and Ecuador.

OUT NOW: What are the impacts on the human rights of #Chinas investments abroad? We analyzed 679 allegations of #Human rights Abuses related to Chinese investments abroad since 2013. The lack of transparency and corporate accountability has been persistent. 1 / https://t.co/dhm0DXI0LM pic.twitter.com/5xu55lohyR Business and Human Rights (@BHRRC) August 10, 2021

The report says many of the human rights risks are linked to Chinese business activities in the metals and mining, fossil fuel and construction sectors.

The Belt and Road Initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 is a multi-year investment and infrastructure project aimed at advancing China’s foreign policy and influence in the world.

Official data showed that China’s total foreign direct investment to countries involved in the initiative exceeded $ 90 billion between 2013 and 2018.

The program has led to valuable direct investments, especially in many developing countries, stimulating the development of their infrastructure. Critics, however, say many projects ignore the concerns of those directly affected and lack the necessary transparency about the issues, including their environmental impact.

While there are many positive developments emerging from Chinese companies overseas, China’s aspiration to be a responsible great power could be undermined by allegations of rights violations, according to the report.

Underwater in Cambodia

One of the largest dams in Asia, built in Cambodia as part of China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”, has been a human rights disaster. https://t.co/Kpf7rShswT pic.twitter.com/4gyN6OTQKJ Human Rights Watch (@hrw) August 10, 2021

The BHRRC report follows the publication of a Human Rights Watch (HRW) study that describes a human rights disaster in northeastern Cambodia amid construction of Lower Sesan 2, a hydroelectric dam funded by the China, which has displaced nearly 5,000 people. ethnic minorities and the permanent inundation of their former communities.

The Lower Sesan 2 dam took away the livelihoods of indigenous and ethnic minority communities who previously lived in communities and mostly self-sufficient in fishing, forest gathering and agriculture, said John Sifton, director. of HRW’s advocacy for Asia, in the report released on Tuesday. .

When the dam was completed in 2018, it flooded large areas upstream from the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers, two tributaries of the Mekong, displacing thousands of people.

Today, what were once populated Indigenous communities, including the Bunong and Kachok, are permanently submerged only by the roofs of former private homes and places of worship, as well as visible dead trees.

According to HRW, Cambodian authorities and construction companies involved in the project improperly consulted affected communities before the project started and largely ignored their concerns.

Many were forced to accept inadequate compensation for loss of property and income, received poor housing and services at resettlement sites, and received no training or assistance in obtaining new livelihoods, according to the report.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) inaugurates the 400-megawatt Lower Sesan 2 hydropower plant in a ceremony in Stung Treng province in December 2018 [File: Ly Lay/AFP]

Cambodian officials as well as the private companies involved, according to the report, have not genuinely consulted with residents and made no attempt to obtain the free, prior and informed consent of indigenous peoples, as specified in the United Nations Declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples. .

Throughout the construction of the project from 2011 to 2018, community members protested and appealed directly to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to address their concerns.

But officials have repeatedly dismissed community concerns and resisted discussions of alternatives. Some of those who opposed were threatened or even jailed, according to the HRW report.

The company ignored indigenous rights, a villager from Bunong told HRW. They just told us to move out.

Multi-billion projects in Myanmar

Meanwhile, the BHRRC report pointed to high-risk Chinese business activities in Myanmar, which has been under military rule since the February 1 coup.

The group said it was concerning that even before the February coup, there were questions about the human rights implications of many Chinese-backed projects.

Since the coup, commercial activities have only intensified.

In May, the military government reportedly approved 15 projects, including a $ 2.5 billion power plant that will run on liquefied natural gas, built and operated by Chinese companies.

It is possible that more projects operated by Chinese companies will be approved by the military junta in the future, many of which could raise other controversies and public concerns, according to the report.

This underscores the imperative for companies to implement human rights due diligence in areas affected by conflict, according to the report.

Among the countries listed by the BHRRC report, Myanmar has the highest number of recorded allegations of rights violations, with 97 complaints. Laos has registered 39 complaints, while Cambodia and Indonesia have 34 and 25 complaints respectively.

As China continues to increase its overseas investment and expand the Belt and Road Initiative, the report urges Chinese companies and relevant governments to ensure respect for human rights.

There are great opportunities for Chinese companies, trade associations, governments and countries hosting investments to further strengthen the regulatory environment and its implementation by Chinese companies operating abroad, according to the report.

He noted that Chinese companies involved in renewable energy projects, as well as those listed on various exchanges, were the most sensitive to complaints of rights violations.

This is still low compared to the average for Asian companies, but higher than the average for Chinese companies. Chinese companies can build on this improved performance to strengthen their contribution to a just transition to clean energy.

The report states that rights violations can be avoided if the actors involved ensure transparency, human rights due diligence, appropriate grievance mechanisms and access to remedies for affected communities based on international standards. .

Backed by legislation, comprehensive guidance and effective implementation mechanisms, actions should prioritize addressing increased risks in countries and sectors, according to the report.