PM Modi will address the CII annual meeting today. Details here | Latest India News





POSTED ON AUGUST 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual meeting on Wednesday 11 August. The address will take place at 4:30 p.m. via videoconference, confirmed former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan from his official Twitter account that day. The two-day meeting – Wednesday and Thursday – will also include remarks by international special speaker Heng Swee Keat, who is Singapore’s deputy prime minister and also the campaign’s coordinating minister for economic policies. CII annual meeting 2021 will see the participation of many ministers, senior officials, academics and prominent representatives of India, according to an article on Prime Minister Narendra Modi official site earlier this week. The theme of the 2021 CII Annual Meeting is “India @ 75: Government and Business Work Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. The meeting comes days before August 15, when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day. At the same time, it was reported that ICN has decided to work with the Serum Institute of India (SII) with the aim of expanding the scope of the national coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination campaign. The Serum Institute has agreed to provide additional complementary vaccines as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to the Pan-Indian Covid-19 Vaccination Program. ICN, founded in 1895, is a non-governmental professional association and advocacy group that “engages with society’s academic, business, political and other leaders to shape regional, global and industry agendas.” ICN is a membership-based organization. To close

