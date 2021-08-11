Pretty woman or Godzilla? Two former prime ministers speak out on Australia’s icy relationship with China

Former Australian Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have warned the federal government not to play domestic politics against China or stoke the prospect of war against Taiwan.

Key points: Relations with China have been strained by the detention of Australians and an ongoing trade dispute

Mr Rudd urged government not to stoke fear of China for political gain

Mr Turnbull said Xi Jinping took an “aggressive and belligerent” approach

“When you start doing domestic politics with these things and you start to fear China in the Australian domestic political debate, that’s when you take a problem, which is already five out of 10. in intensity, and you turn it into an eight out of 10, ”Mr. Rudd said.

The remarks were made at an event hosted by La Trobe University last night, when the couple were asked to comment on Canberra’s deteriorating relationship with Beijing.

Foreign relations have been marred by the detention of Australian citizens, an ongoing trade struggle, Australia’s call for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, a ban on tech company Huawei and the introduction of foreign interference laws.

Australian mother Cheng Lei has been detained in China for almost a year. ( Source: CGTN )

Mr Turnbull said Chinese President Xi Jinping is a very different leader from his predecessors.

“He took a much more assertive, aggressive and belligerent approach,” he said.

“He must know it’s counterproductive, but I think he’s speaking to national public opinion. I see no other explanation for that.

“A lot of the blame is on Beijing’s side, as there is a concerted effort to make Australia an example, to toughen us up and make us more compliant. It has completely and totally backfired on us.”

Mr Turnbull said Chinese Communist Party officials were “out of touch” with the Australian reality. ( Four corners )

He added that a list of 14 grievances released by Chinese officials last year was “truly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.”

“It just shows how out of touch Chinese Communist Party diplomats are when they deliver this newspaper of complaints,” he said.

The ABC has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Australia for comment.

Mr Turnbull said Australia should not bow to national interests and human rights. But at the same time, he said, the government should “play a free kick” and “not retaliate”.

“You can’t give in. I always say it’s like the shopping scene in Pretty Woman,” he said.

“You engage, you start sucking a little, then sucking more, then sycophancy will be necessary. “

Mr Rudd joked that he would have compared the relationship more to the Godzilla or King Kong movies, rather than the ’90s romantic comedy.

Mr Rudd added that Mr Xi was motivated by the desire to reunify mainland China with the island of Taiwan within a decade.

Mr Turnbull said any military action on this front would inevitably attract the United States and Australia as allies.

“Whether we like it or not, these two forces as a product of the imperatives of Chinese domestic policy and Xi Jinping’s calendar on Taiwan lead, so to speak, the two giants of the 21st century to more direct forms of collision.” Mr. Rudd said. , punching his fists together.

Mr. Rudd said Xi Jinping wants to “reunite” with Taiwan within 10 years. ( ABC News: Tamara Penniket )

Discussion moderator and La Trobe Asia executive director Bec Strating said the audience had heard a lot about “war drums” in reference to comments from Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo.

“Some regional security experts have suggested that we might see conflict within six or seven years,” she said.

“Pezzullo’s speech was obviously a very, very misjudged speech. It is not the language of a calm, thoughtful and thoughtful government,” said Mr. Turnbull, adding that some in Canberra had made “belligerent remarks. “.

“You don’t want to try to do some sort of performance at odds with Donald Trump, by launching abuses to the left, to the right and to the center. Because where is that taking you? It does not advance our interests,” did he declare.

The Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry have been approached for comment.

Mr Rudd and Mr Turnbull added that the criticisms should be directed at the Chinese Communist Party, not the Chinese people, whom they described as a “family” and an important part of the Australian community.