Why Trump can’t resist the race in 2024 (Opinion)





The latest offering from Operation Trump is a plastic wallet card that can be purchased by his ardent supporters. These “official trump cards” can be used to… well… show that you have one. Possession means you are a super fan, symbolically linked to Trump’s cause. And as marketers and cult leaders around the world have shown, symbols are truly powerful. Understanding the signal the former president sends with his Trump card requires acknowledging Trump’s marketing genius. He’s not an ordinary politician who works on political concerns or builds coalitions with peers he can respect – he’s an unscrupulous salesman who has spent decades selling himself first, and his products second. . In fact, Trump’s marketing strategy has always been to promise buyers that they’ll become a bit like him when they deposit their money.

The marketing mindset allows Trump to see the magic of a worthless piece of plastic as strengthening his bond with loyalists who, with every dollar and every moment invested in their man, become more likely to support him for a lifetime. race in 2024. Like a burnt mark in the skin of an ox, the cards mark them as Trump’s political property. As the herd grows, its run for the White House becomes more certain.

These cards are reminiscent of party membership cards that were used by political movements in totalitarian states. The potential for abuse that comes with these kinds of documents – “Show us your papers!” – explains why the United States has never required people to wear printed proof of their national identity. However, ID cards appeal to those who aspire to connect with like-minded souls. Whether it’s the Mickey Mouse Club or the National Rifle Association, a membership card can create a sense of belonging in a world where it’s easy to feel out of touch and alone.

Also, I’m not sure there is anything that gives a sense of belonging more than a flag, which may explain the variety of banners waved by his supporters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. January 6th. On that day, the 2020 Trump flags were accompanied by Confederate Battle Flags, Gadsden “Don’t Tread On Me” flags, and, ironically, pro-police Thin Blue Line flags. If you stop for a moment and visualize these flags, you will probably feel some kind of emotion. If you like the Former President, Confederation, and the Police, you might feel hot and confused. If you don’t, you can feel anything from ambivalence to fear. The power of symbols like flags and yes membership cards is that they stand for something more than membership. They identify insiders and outsiders – us and them. Humans most likely began to use flags to rally warriors. Hence the illustration by Whitney Smith, an expert in flags, of a flag as “a primordial rag soaked in the blood of a defeated enemy and hoisted high on a stick”. Over the millennia, the visceral impact of the flags has strengthened. For countries at war, the sight of a flag rallying on one side scares the other. Of all of today’s political leaders, and arguably of all those who date back to the Civil War, none have equaled Trump when it comes to understanding the power of symbols and demonstrating a willingness to use them. . With his famous Make American Great Again caps, his easily identifiable blue flags and now his membership cards, Trump has equipped his supporters in a way never seen before. Others may have made campaign banners or pins available, but they fell after election day. Trump flags have flown throughout his tenure and are still visible today across the country (search for “Trump flag on a van” and you’ll see what I mean).

For former presidents, the removal of symbols is quite pronounced. I find no evidence of a Carter Card sold by the one-term President who stepped down in 1980, and while George HW Bush offered ID cards to the millions of people who voted for him in 1992, I cannot find one online.

Bush Premier, Carter and Trump: which of these one-term presidents is not like the other? For many reasons, including his impeachment trials, a form of confrontational politics, and now his post-White House conduct, Trump is the strange man. He’s exceptional for a lot of reasons, but I would say the main one is the pressure that is building around the idea that he will try to get back the job he lost.

No one contributed more energy to Trump’s idea in 24 than the man himself. His repeated claim, against all evidence, that the election was stolen from him, reverberated through his base of support. This, in turn, spurred fundraising efforts that enabled his organizations to fill a war chest with over $ 100 million. In the meantime, various entities and allies of Trump are facing problems in the courtrooms, and Congress is investigating both the Jan.6 attack and the former president’s taxes.

Although someone else notes all of the issues listed above and views a presidential campaign as a non-starter, Trump may believe it is a necessity. If he declares he is a candidate, Trump would instantly add power to any claims he could make about how an unfair Congress and politically minded prosecutors seek to have him. Add in the special protections he would gain if he regained the presidency, and you can see why a campaign would make sense to him. Then add his ego, as bruised as it can be from the loss to Joe Biden, and running in 2024 seems obligatory.

Like buying a flag, buying a membership card represents a commitment, not to an organization or an ideal, but to a man. The plethora of loyalty and membership programs offered by companies attest to their belief in the power of membership. Trump, after collecting payment and returning for pennies of plastic bearing his name, gains the upper hand as buyers become sensitive to what economists call the “sunk cost fallacy.” This theory explains why people who invest money in a product or candidate are less likely to change direction.

With his genius for marketing and rallying supporters, Trump knows what he’s doing because he offers them ways to identify with him. It doesn’t matter that the Trump card does not promise any value or benefit beyond membership. In fact, it’s probably best that he doesn’t, as it could keep buyers tied to him until 2024, when the payoff comes in the next election.

