Republican officials slam Pennsylvania Arizona-style election audit for unnecessary chaos

Republican County officials in Tioga County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday called on a Republican state senator to head a potentially costly election audit to stop his investigation and let them get back to work, as the senator from the State Doug Mastriano is stepping up efforts to subpoena voting machines and election materials.

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano addresses supporters of President Donald Trump outside the … [+] Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

Mastriano has asked Tioga, York and Philadelphia counties to turn over election materials, including ballots and voting machines, so they can be inspected as part of a forensic investigation into the election. of 2020, but all three counties refused to voluntarily participate in the survey.

The three county commissioners in Tioga County, who Reuters say are all Republicans, read a statement at a board meeting on Tuesday calling on Mastriano to withdraw his demands and let responsible Republicans get back to work on other issues like Covid-19 and the opioid crisis.

County commissioners decried Mastriano’s audit efforts as a mistake made without the authority of his committee or the Senate and said Mastriano began his one-man quest with a false accusation that the counties that refused to participate in his investigation had something to hide.

Tioga County previously refused to voluntarily hand over its voting equipment after Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid issued a directive telling counties not to comply with the investigation and said all county that would hand over its voting machines to a third party would have them decertified.

In a letter sent to Mastriano on July 29 and consulted by Forbes, Tioga County attorney Christopher P. Gabriel told lawmakers that the county would only cooperate with its investigation if Mastriano provided the county with sufficient funds to replace his voting machines for his fall election, to which Gabriel told Forbes on Tuesday that the county had never received a response.

Mastrianos’ office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Crucial quote

A thoughtful process where other Republican Senators worked together to enable counties to grant access to election information may have been possible, but Senator Mastriano likely wasted such an opportunity by acting alone, without the support of anyone else and without the authority of their committee or the Senate. Tioga County Commissioners said, adding that Mastrianos’ noise about his election audit had directly caused the Degraffenreids directive and ensured[d] no county can give access to its voting machines. Other Republicans are now scrambling to clean up his mess. Still.

What to watch out for

Mastriano told Newsmax on August 3 that he expected to issue subpoenas in the next two weeks against Tioga County and the other two counties for their election materials, after the counties refused to voluntarily provide the material before the July 31 deadline. But the Associated Press noted on Tuesday that no public notice had been filed for a subpoena vote and that party leadership had not signaled support. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has indicated he intends to fight any subpoena in court.

Large number

74.7%. This is the percentage of voters in Tioga County who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Key context

Mastriano requested election materials from Tioga, York and Philadelphia counties in early July in a bid to launch his own forensic investigation in accordance with the controversial privately funded count taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona. York County, which like Tioga County also voted for former President Donald Trump, said in July it would also refuse to hand over its election materials over the threat that its voting machines would be decertified , and Philadelphia County Commissioner Lisa Deeley denied Mastrianos’ request on July 30. assert that complying could undermine our ability to conduct fair and secure elections. The possibility that counties will have to pay thousands or millions of dollars to replace their voting machines is not an empty threat, as Pennsylvania decertified Fulton counties voting machines in July after participating in an audit independent separate. Mastriano said he intended to use his investigation to examine documents such as ballots and voting machines for alleged irregularities following unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud from 2020, and while its investigation would not change state election results, critics warn it could create further suspicion. in the vote count.

Tangent

The Pennsylvania audit is part of a larger GOP campaign for nationwide partisan election audits, as Arizona’s controversial audit has gained traction with the far right. Wisconsin State Representative Janel Brandtjen also issued subpoenas for election materials from two counties on Friday, despite other ongoing investigations.

