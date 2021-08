GB News presenter Dan Wootton bluntly slammed Labor leader Keir Starmer after attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling him a “climate retarder”. The blow came following the release of a damning United Nations report warning that the climate emergency had grown so severe it was “code red for humanity.” Mr Wootton slapped the Labor leader for his comment as he noted that China and India had played a significant role in deepening the crisis.

He said on the show: “Have you noticed that Opposition Leader Keir Starmer has become so desperate for a cheap headline that he will say just about anything. “The case in point today is that he ridiculously calls Boris Johnson a ‘climate retarder’ because he believes the UK is not moving fast enough. “Starmer said that” the biggest threat we face now is not climate denial but climate delay. “Those who, like our Prime Minister, recognize that there is a problem but simply do not have the scale of ambition required to match the moment. READ MORE: Uncropped version of infamous Prince Andrew photo shows mysterious thumb

“‘Oour communities and our planet can no longer afford the inaction of this government, which is not treating the crisis with the seriousness it deserves‘.“ Mr Wootton continued: “I would like to know how he came to that conclusion. The problem is that the UK, Mr. Sintestines, the problem is China and India and Germany and Canada and the United States. “We lead the developed world in reducing carbon emissions at a high cost to our economy. “Starmer would do better Actually, ask how working class people are going to be able to afford to replace their boilers with 14,000 pound air pumps and their diesel or gasoline cars with electric vehicles.“

Since the publication of the IPCC report this week, achieving net zero has become the goal of the UK and many other countries. It is about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and using clean technologies. The landmark study warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and floods, as well as a key temperature limit being exceeded in just over a decade. UN chief Antonio Guterres said tthe report “is a code red for humanity”, but scientists say disaster can be avoided if the world acts quickly.

